Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Listing is for right side unit #1021. WALK TO CAMPUS! Rare find with a 3 bedroom well maintained updated home just blocks away from UNT and downtown Denton. Enjoy the fenced backyard and covered patio. Refrigerator stays. Landlord to provide quarterly pest control and lawn care. Rent amount is based off of a 12 month lease. *Photos are of left side unit, both units are similar.