Darling home conveniently just across from UNT with great location just off of I35E near the I35 split & less than a block from the UNT Campus! This cozy 2 bedroom & 1 bath duplex is perfect for a student or couple. It boasts original hardwood floors, a shared covered front porch, built in bookcases, large kitchen & dining room & separate entries to bedrooms. It is complete with refrigerator, washer & dryer. Schedule your showing today because this one won't last!