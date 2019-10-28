1012 E Oak Street

Amenities

This inviting beautiful, spacious, one-story plan in Solomon Hill includes 3 bedrooms, granite countertops, contemporary style fixtures throughout, modern wood look tile in all living areas and carpet in bedrooms. The open concept family room to kitchen is great for entertaining as the large backyard where family and pet can roam free. Strategically located within minutes from TWU, UNT, and downtown Denton in a mature neighborhood. Five minutes walk to public transportation. It's a gorgeous new construction home and looking for the very first occupant! You wouldn't want to miss this gem!