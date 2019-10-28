All apartments in Denton
Denton, TX
1012 E Oak Street
Last updated October 22 2019 at 3:27 AM

1012 E Oak Street

1012 East Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

1012 East Oak Street, Denton, TX 76205

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
This inviting beautiful, spacious, one-story plan in Solomon Hill includes 3 bedrooms, granite countertops, contemporary style fixtures throughout, modern wood look tile in all living areas and carpet in bedrooms. The open concept family room to kitchen is great for entertaining as the large backyard where family and pet can roam free. Strategically located within minutes from TWU, UNT, and downtown Denton in a mature neighborhood. Five minutes walk to public transportation. It's a gorgeous new construction home and looking for the very first occupant! You wouldn't want to miss this gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 E Oak Street have any available units?
1012 E Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1012 E Oak Street have?
Some of 1012 E Oak Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 E Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
1012 E Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 E Oak Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1012 E Oak Street is pet friendly.
Does 1012 E Oak Street offer parking?
No, 1012 E Oak Street does not offer parking.
Does 1012 E Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 E Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 E Oak Street have a pool?
No, 1012 E Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 1012 E Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 1012 E Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 E Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 E Oak Street has units with dishwashers.

