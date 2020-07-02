All apartments in Denton
1007 Mack Place
1007 Mack Place

1007 Mack Place · No Longer Available
Location

1007 Mack Place, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath home for lease just a few minutes from the Denton square and TWU. Large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinets and granite counter space, vaulted ceilings in kitchen and living area. Wood burning fireplace, Low maintenance laminate wood flooring and tile throughout entire home. Both bathrooms recently updated. Spacious closets in all bedrooms. Master bedroom has private entryway to backyard and large walk in closet. Washer, dryer, and fridge included in home. Fenced in backyard and front entry. Save on utilities with New HVAC and ductwork, new skylights, and newer roof. Nice gravel patio extension in backyard and gutter installation to be completed prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Mack Place have any available units?
1007 Mack Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1007 Mack Place have?
Some of 1007 Mack Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 Mack Place currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Mack Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Mack Place pet-friendly?
No, 1007 Mack Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1007 Mack Place offer parking?
Yes, 1007 Mack Place offers parking.
Does 1007 Mack Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1007 Mack Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Mack Place have a pool?
No, 1007 Mack Place does not have a pool.
Does 1007 Mack Place have accessible units?
No, 1007 Mack Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Mack Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 Mack Place does not have units with dishwashers.

