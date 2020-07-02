1007 Mack Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom 2 bath home for lease just a few minutes from the Denton square and TWU. Large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinets and granite counter space, vaulted ceilings in kitchen and living area. Wood burning fireplace, Low maintenance laminate wood flooring and tile throughout entire home. Both bathrooms recently updated. Spacious closets in all bedrooms. Master bedroom has private entryway to backyard and large walk in closet. Washer, dryer, and fridge included in home. Fenced in backyard and front entry. Save on utilities with New HVAC and ductwork, new skylights, and newer roof. Nice gravel patio extension in backyard and gutter installation to be completed prior to move in.