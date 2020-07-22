3809 Cozy Pine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Don’t just come home, walk through the front door into your happy place. The first thing you might notice is that your are greeted by soaring ceilings and rooms flooded with natural light. Every detail was carefully selected and quality crafted throughout. Large windows in the living area overlook the covered patio where you can watch the cardinals and bluebirds frolic. An over-sized granite island complimented by the gorgeous crisp white cabinetry. And don't forget about the incredible Canyon Falls amenities: rolling terrain, pooch park less than a mile away, nearby nature biking or hiking trails, social club, fully equipped gym, swimming pool, concerts, etc. Make this your paradise now!