All apartments in Denton County
Find more places like 3809 Cozy Pine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton County, TX
/
3809 Cozy Pine Drive
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:54 PM

3809 Cozy Pine Drive

3809 Cozy Pine Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3809 Cozy Pine Dr, Denton County, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Don’t just come home, walk through the front door into your happy place. The first thing you might notice is that your are greeted by soaring ceilings and rooms flooded with natural light. Every detail was carefully selected and quality crafted throughout. Large windows in the living area overlook the covered patio where you can watch the cardinals and bluebirds frolic. An over-sized granite island complimented by the gorgeous crisp white cabinetry. And don't forget about the incredible Canyon Falls amenities: rolling terrain, pooch park less than a mile away, nearby nature biking or hiking trails, social club, fully equipped gym, swimming pool, concerts, etc. Make this your paradise now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3809 Cozy Pine Drive have any available units?
3809 Cozy Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 3809 Cozy Pine Drive have?
Some of 3809 Cozy Pine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3809 Cozy Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3809 Cozy Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3809 Cozy Pine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3809 Cozy Pine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton County.
Does 3809 Cozy Pine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3809 Cozy Pine Drive offers parking.
Does 3809 Cozy Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3809 Cozy Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3809 Cozy Pine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3809 Cozy Pine Drive has a pool.
Does 3809 Cozy Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 3809 Cozy Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3809 Cozy Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3809 Cozy Pine Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3809 Cozy Pine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3809 Cozy Pine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Ladera
3939 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
The View at Lakeside
901 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
Summit Ridge
1070 Grandys Ln
Lewisville, TX 75077
The Hamptons
18175 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXThe Colony, TXProsper, TXLittle Elm, TXCelina, TXHickory Creek, TXAubrey, TX
Krum, TXJustin, TXCorinth, TXCoppell, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXAddison, TXKeller, TXFarmers Branch, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District