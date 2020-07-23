/
cooke county
30 Apartments for rent in Cooke County, TX📍
110 County Road 171
110 County Road 171, Cooke County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1044 sqft
cute country house close town and shopping.. on 3 acres... can have horses on property.. tenants responsibility to cut grass and for fence repair.. 3 bed 1.5 bath.
1008 N Clements St
1008 North Clements Street, Gainesville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$830
Cute 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath - Property Id: 319716 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath CH/A, laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Shaded backyard with a large shed. **Please, do not hit Apply Now. Contact us to schedule a viewing first.
520 S Weaver St
520 South Weaver Street, Gainesville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1200 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
306 Harvey St
306 Harvey Street, Gainesville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1200 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
109 E Scott St
109 East Scott Street, Gainesville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1200 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
Trails of Sanger
11501 Marion Rd, Sanger, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,081
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1228 sqft
Elegant units in a park-like setting near Interstate 35. Ray Roberts State Park is a short drive away. Spacious floor plans include plenty of storage areas. In-unit connections accomodate full-size washing machines and dryers.
510 Dewitt Street
510 Dewitt Avenue, Collinsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
1048 sqft
Fresh coats of paint and super clean! This two bedroom traditional home from the 50's is just darling! Original hardwood floors in the bedrooms, and new carpet in the living room make this home ready for immediate move-in.
800 N 3RD Street
800 N 3rd St, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
One unit available now! Berkshire Townhomes is a newer town home complex that was built in 2019. The master suite is downstairs along with the kitchen and living room. Two additional bedrooms and a bathroom are located upstairs.
108 N 9th Street
108 North 9th Street, Sanger, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1288 sqft
Available for Lease now. Unique property with two homes! Quaint 4 bed 2 bath home. New wood laminate flooring put throughout, dining area, 2 full baths, freshly painted and landscaped. Nice kitchen, full size laundry area with access to side yard.
402 White Street
402 White Street, Whitesboro, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1426 sqft
New Construction Brick Home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 full Baths. Custom built kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops. Vinyl plank and tile in wet areas. Covered Front and Back porches. Back Porch a gracious 15 by 5.
204 Hillcrest Street
204 Hillcrest Drive, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1302 sqft
THE LONG WAIT FOR A HOME LIKE THIS IS OVER. NESTLED IN THE HEART OF SANGER THIS MOVE IN READY ADORABLE 1 STORY HOME IS ADORNED WITH IT ALL. UPDATED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH OPEN FLOOR PLAN PLUS 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE...RECENT PAINT TILE AND WOOD FLOORS .....
510 Emerald Glenn Lane
510 Emerald Glenn Lane, Grayson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2736 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED HUGE TEXAS SIZE 2736SF DOUBLE-WIDE MOBILE HOME ON 2 ACRE OF AMAZING LAND!!! 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, office, 2 carport, and storage shed! Spacious open concept plan with two living and two fireplaces.
1005 Marshall Street
1005 Marshall Street, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1156 sqft
Nice 3 bdrm 2 bath home in Sanger Tx, Laminate Wood flooring in all Bdrms & Family Rm, No Carpet, Extra Large Family Rm, Gas Range, New Microwave, Large Nook area. Home boast a large fenced backyard with a shed for storage.
401 1st Street
401 1st Street, Whitesboro, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1377 sqft
Completely and beautifully restored from top to bottom. All new electrical, all new plumbing, new roof, original hard wood floors restored, and much more.
4909 Villas Drive
4909 Villas Dr, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
2964 sqft
Awesome townhome for rent!!! 3 bed 2.5 bath...Appliances included!!! Nice backyard... Includes washer and dryer.. easy application process!!!
819 Carmen Court
819 Carmen Court, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1064 sqft
Great Location on Cul De Sac! Perfect for 1st Time Homebuyer or Investor. Needs some Fresh Paint and a Little TLC. No HOA. Quiet, Smaller Neighborhood. Property is for sale, lease, owner finance.
4929 Sanger Circle Dr.
4929 Sanger Circle Dr, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1484 sqft
New Townhome ready for new tenants! - Newly built Townhome ready for move-in! This luxury home has granite countertops, wood flooring, 9ft ceilings, & SS appliances. Beautiful backyard with sprinkler system and covered patio.
2012 Benjamin Dr
2012 Benjamin Drive, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1218 sqft
Available 08/15/20 This beautiful newly remodeled 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom Sanger property flaunts brand new plank flooring and a fresh coat of paint. A secluded master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and a private water closet and large vanity.
4025 Highplains Dr
4025 Highplains Dr, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1610 sqft
4025 High Plains Available 08/20/20 This is a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom beautiful and brand new home! This property is located just a few minutes north of Denton in the cozy town of Sanger Texas! Sanger has a great small town feel and is home to one of
103 Kirkland
103 Kirkland St, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1440 sqft
Newly constructed 3/2/1 in Sanger - This house is flawless. We have just completed construction and are about to complete a few last minute items but they're ready to show and lease. We will be building a new fence around the very large backyard.
315 N 9th Street
315 North 9th Street, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$975
1345 sqft
Available now. Call office for details 940-384-7378.
138 Kincaid Drive
138 Kincaid Drive, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1623 sqft
Take pride in this wonderful open home and make it as your own. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located one mile from I-35 and Downtown Sanger.
104 Maned Drive
104 Maned Drive, Sanger, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1760 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath house in Sanger. Owners are in the process of moving out and cleaning up. Home is scheduled to be move in ready by 7-27-20. All information is deemed correct but not guaranteed.
120 Maned Drive
120 Maned Drive, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1384 sqft
Immaculate, Spacious,3-2-2 Home. Great neighborhood. New Refrigerator. New stove, electric garage door opener, sprinkler system, ceiling Fans, wood Blinds, Laminate wood floors, Laundry room, Walk In Closet. Easy access to I-35. Must See!!
