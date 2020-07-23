/
wise county
70 Apartments for rent in Wise County, TX
6472 Fm 1810
6472 FM 1810, Wise County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3548 sqft
Big, roomy, family home seeking new family to shelter! On more than 2 acres, this property offers a large shop, privacy and room for projects and people! Pets welcome! Bring your large family, your business, your pets and live in peace and comfort
315 County Road 4181
315 County Road 4181, Wise County, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
1200 sqft
Very large 1 bedroom 1.5 bathrooms, large living room and kitchen, enjoy being in the county. Fill out lease app on line, cannonrealty.net
12645 Forest Lawn Road
12645 Forest Lawn Rd, Wise County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1598 sqft
A welcoming 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage. This single story home features an open split bedroom layout. The master bathroom features a garden tub, separate shower, and a walk-in closet.
504 N Sewell Drive
504 N Sewell Dr, Decatur, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1104 sqft
Charming duplex... 3 bed 2 bath... spacious inside... open concept... Easy application...
110 Outfitters Court
110 Outfitters Ct, Wise County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1219 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED - Move In Today! Gated and quiet neighborhood with community pool and gym located in the highly sought after Northwest ISD. NEW Granite Counter tops in Kitchen and Baths. NEW LED lighting fixtures and Ceiling Fans.
212 Lange Way
212 Lange Way, New Fairview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1216 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home Ready For Move in! - This is a must see home! County Living right in town. Totally remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Open concept- Kitchen open to living room, Master is separated from other bedroom for privacy.
593 CR 4680
593 County Road 4680, Wise County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1806 sqft
Boyd Texas Homes for Rent - Large corner lot home, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, enclosed patio, attached 2 car garage, large carport, large 3 bay shop. Very roomy home with large yard. All new flooring though out with other updates. Cozy country living.
302 E Ash St
302 E Ash St, Decatur, TX
2 Bedrooms
$825
630 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Decatur. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and carport. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.
12408 Sunland Avenue
12408 Sunland Avenue, Denton County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1557 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath home in a country neighborhood. Northwest ISD schools. Fenced yard, Ceiling fans, Pet friendly laminate flooring. Included Neighborhood swimming pool access. Park nearby. Easy access to SH114 and SH287
404 Clemmer Ct.
404 Clemmer Court, Briar, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1848 sqft
COMING SOON!!! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom has an open floor plan and features two living areas with a chimney providing a cozy atmosphere, sits on 1 acre surrounded by trees. Please contact us for more information 682-247-0307
902 E Reno Road
902 E Reno Rd, Parker County, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
Cute one bedroom, 1 bath half duplex. Spacious living room. Electric range and refrigerator included. Tiled tub & shower combo. Covered parking for 2 vehicles. No pets allowed. No smoking inside or out. Minimum credit score 600.
120 Jody Lane
120 Jody Ln, Parker County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in Springtown ISD, between Azle and Springtown. Stainless steel refrigerator,washer and dryer included. Oversized utility room has room for freezer or office. Water and lawn service provided. Perimeter fencing.
14705 Lost Wagon Street
14705 Lost Wagon St, Denton County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2811 sqft
A gem of a rental find! Brand new, beautiful, and never been lived in! Will be just finished when you move in! How wonderful to be able to lease a brand new home! You must have good credit to qualify for this lease! TEMPORARY PHOTOS ARE OF A
15300 Sam Reynolds Road
15300 Sam Reynolds Rd, Denton County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2670 sqft
1 story home sitting on a gated acre lot with custom upgrades thoughout. 4th bedrom could be a media or gameroom. It is wired for SSound or can be used as a MIL suite. Rock fireplace with gas logs, wood floors, vaulted ceilings with wood beams.
149 Jody Lane
149 Jody Ln, Parker County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
2/1 Duplex in Springtown ISD - Beautiful new 2 bed, 1 bath duplex on a nice treed lot with ceramic tile throughout, includes stackable washer/dryer, refrigerator and stove. Lawn service and water provided. Everything is brand new. All Electric.
409 W 4th St
409 West 4th Street, Springtown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
3 BR 2 BA Farmhouse in Springtown - Fully remodeled farm style house in a quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan and a huge backyard! Call to schedule a tour of this property today! (RLNE5648853)
3549 Fruitland Road
3549 Fruitland Rd, Montague County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2400 sqft
If you are looking to live in a quiet, secluded area this is your home! This beautiful home sits on 2 acres tucked away with lots of trees and wildlife. The downstairs has been remodeled.
Quail Grove
Alleia Presidio
2028 Presidio Vista Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,207
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,111
1471 sqft
We’re proud to offer luxury one, two, and three bedroom apartments with a variety of modern interior finishes.
Quail Grove
Sagewood Village
9100 General Worth Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1206 sqft
SageWood VillageSM will have many activities in which residents can participate. The dynamic on-site CARES team will coordinate monthly gatherings designed to bring the community together.
Crestwood
525 Commerce St, Azle, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1015 sqft
Crestwood Apartment Homes is located in the Beautiful town of Azle, Texas near Fort Worth. Where city meets the country and neighbors are friendly! Azle has it all Between fine dining and shopping, to relaxing spas and Cross Timbers golf course..
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1447 sqft
BRAND NEW, Never Lived In Apartment Homes! One Month FREE plus $500 gift card and more! Contact us for details!
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1250 sqft
Our apartment features include a fully equipped gourmet kitchen, nine foot ceilings, hardwood floors, extra storage, plush carpeting, spacious walk-in closets, full sized washer and dryer connections, and more! We offer a state-of-the-art fitness
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1419 sqft
Pet-friendly community located just off I-35W in North Fort Worth. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with wine racks, raised ceilings, built-in bookcases and hardwood floors.
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tacara Village in Fort Worth. View photos, descriptions and more!
Some of the colleges located in the Wise County area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving have apartments for rent.
