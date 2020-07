Amenities

Gorgeous remodeled home on over half an acre. Nestled deep in the tranquil Briarcreek neighborhood you have stunning views of mature trees and beautiful scenery from all areas of the home. The home offers natural light in large rooms and an open floor plan. Located in Argyle ISD, home to 9 prestigious Lonestar Cups. Escape the gridlock of city life and check out this property. Deposit and 1st months rent due upon approval. Call for details.