Oxford at Lakeview

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room courtyard dog park e-payments internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet yoga

Welcome to Oxford at Lake View, the premier luxury apartments in Corinth, Texas. Featuring incredible apartment homes and unparalleled communal amenities for all to enjoy, Oxford at Lake View offers unmatched luxury for each of its residents. Enjoy the remote tranquility that residing in Corinth provides without sacrificing access to the larger Dallas Metro area. When you live here, youre within seamless reach of everything Dallas has to offer including an incredible cultural scene, career opportunities, and endless entertainment. We also provide the amenities youve come to expect from a luxury property including gourmet kitchens with French door refrigerators, an under-counter wine refrigerator, and spacious garden-style bathtubs. Our community at-large boasts a refreshing saltwater pool, state-of-the-art, 24-hour Luxor package lockers, and free exercise classes. Experience the comfort and convenience of Oxford at Lake View, the epitome of what luxurious, maintenance-free apartment living should be.