Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:01 AM

Oxford at Lakeview

3300 South Garrison Road · (940) 400-0816
Location

3300 South Garrison Road, Corinth, TX 76201

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-1314 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 681 sqft

Unit 4-4205 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 4-4412 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-1409 · Avail. Oct 5

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit 1-1213 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit 4-4101 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1154 sqft

See 13+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4-4108 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1353 sqft

Unit 1-1112 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1353 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oxford at Lakeview.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
Welcome to Oxford at Lake View, the premier luxury apartments in Corinth, Texas. Featuring incredible apartment homes and unparalleled communal amenities for all to enjoy, Oxford at Lake View offers unmatched luxury for each of its residents. Enjoy the remote tranquility that residing in Corinth provides without sacrificing access to the larger Dallas Metro area. When you live here, youre within seamless reach of everything Dallas has to offer including an incredible cultural scene, career opportunities, and endless entertainment. We also provide the amenities youve come to expect from a luxury property including gourmet kitchens with French door refrigerators, an under-counter wine refrigerator, and spacious garden-style bathtubs. Our community at-large boasts a refreshing saltwater pool, state-of-the-art, 24-hour Luxor package lockers, and free exercise classes. Experience the comfort and convenience of Oxford at Lake View, the epitome of what luxurious, maintenance-free apartment living should be.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 each applicant 18+
Deposit: $131-$350 non-refundable surebond or $500 traditional Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash $30. Pest Control $3
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $87.50 Sure Bond
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed restrictions and weight restrictions
Parking Details: First come first serve parking. Rentable Garages.
Storage Details: Rentable storage units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oxford at Lakeview have any available units?
Oxford at Lakeview has 23 units available starting at $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Oxford at Lakeview have?
Some of Oxford at Lakeview's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oxford at Lakeview currently offering any rent specials?
Oxford at Lakeview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oxford at Lakeview pet-friendly?
Yes, Oxford at Lakeview is pet friendly.
Does Oxford at Lakeview offer parking?
Yes, Oxford at Lakeview offers parking.
Does Oxford at Lakeview have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oxford at Lakeview offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oxford at Lakeview have a pool?
Yes, Oxford at Lakeview has a pool.
Does Oxford at Lakeview have accessible units?
Yes, Oxford at Lakeview has accessible units.
Does Oxford at Lakeview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oxford at Lakeview has units with dishwashers.
Does Oxford at Lakeview have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Oxford at Lakeview has units with air conditioning.
