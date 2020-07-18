All apartments in Denton County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:13 PM

16617 Amistad Avenue

16617 Amistad Avenue · (214) 577-9938
Location

16617 Amistad Avenue, Denton County, TX 75078

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,590

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3095 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
guest suite
Well maintained Stunning HOME in PROSPER ISD with 5 bedrooms & 4 bathrooms. Master, guest suites, & formal dining and family room downstairs; Master room facing backyard. Guest rm in front & full bath can be used as Study. Open plan w large granite countertop kitchen, dark wood cabinets, tiled flooring; Huge Game room, 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths located upstairs; extra storage; Located in Prosper ISD w elementary close; Covered patio with huge back yard. Super community area with Community Pools and Splash Park, Amenity center, Fitness Center, playground & parks throughout; Ceiling fans in all rooms. Retails and restaurants nearby on 121 hwy & Preston Rd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16617 Amistad Avenue have any available units?
16617 Amistad Avenue has a unit available for $2,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16617 Amistad Avenue have?
Some of 16617 Amistad Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16617 Amistad Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16617 Amistad Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16617 Amistad Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16617 Amistad Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton County.
Does 16617 Amistad Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16617 Amistad Avenue offers parking.
Does 16617 Amistad Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16617 Amistad Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16617 Amistad Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 16617 Amistad Avenue has a pool.
Does 16617 Amistad Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16617 Amistad Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16617 Amistad Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16617 Amistad Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16617 Amistad Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16617 Amistad Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
