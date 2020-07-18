16617 Amistad Avenue

Amenities

Well maintained Stunning HOME in PROSPER ISD with 5 bedrooms & 4 bathrooms. Master, guest suites, & formal dining and family room downstairs; Master room facing backyard. Guest rm in front & full bath can be used as Study. Open plan w large granite countertop kitchen, dark wood cabinets, tiled flooring; Huge Game room, 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths located upstairs; extra storage; Located in Prosper ISD w elementary close; Covered patio with huge back yard. Super community area with Community Pools and Splash Park, Amenity center, Fitness Center, playground & parks throughout; Ceiling fans in all rooms. Retails and restaurants nearby on 121 hwy & Preston Rd.