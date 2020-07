Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Beautiful home in a fantastic family friendly community. Home has 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths. Master suite and additional secondary bedroom downstairs. 3 additional Bedrooms, 2 baths, media and game room up. Study, open floorpan with huge kitchen. Granite counters , beautiful ss appliances, wood floors. The home is practically brand new! Community has multiple parks and jogging paths, playground and community pool. This is a fantastic area. Exemplary Prosper schools ...