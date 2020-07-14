All apartments in Krum
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:18 AM

Estate Villas at Krum

4891 Masch Branch Rd · (940) 236-0290
Location

4891 Masch Branch Rd, Krum, TX 76249

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 54 · Avail. now

$1,331

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Unit 64 · Avail. now

$1,331

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Unit 74 · Avail. now

$1,331

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 96 · Avail. now

$1,549

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1346 sqft

Unit 16 · Avail. now

$1,549

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1346 sqft

Unit 126 · Avail. now

$1,549

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1346 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Estate Villas at Krum.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
guest parking
hot tub
key fob access
lobby
With stylish brick exteriors and equally designer conscious interiors to match, Estate Villas at Krum offers gorgeous apartments in Krum, Texas. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments were designed to fulfill your every whim and desire. Residents will enjoy high-end features such as GE Energy Star Rated appliances, 5-foot oval garden tubs, exceptional closets, and spacious balconies or patios. At Estate Villas at Krum, we do our best to accommodate your busy schedule: beat the summer heat beside our resort-style swimming pool, destress from the work week in our 24-hour fitness center, or kick back in the lap of luxury that is our resident clubhouse. Best of all, Estate Villas at Krum is located north of Denton, offering you seamless access to local shopping, dining, and entertainment. Schedule your tour of Estate Villas at Krum today, and experience southern hospitality at its finest!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $100-$300
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Additional: $50 will be added to the price below for Cable!
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $10
Parking Details: Parking pass.
Storage Details: Garage and some or located in the apartments

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Estate Villas at Krum have any available units?
Estate Villas at Krum has 7 units available starting at $1,331 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Estate Villas at Krum have?
Some of Estate Villas at Krum's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Estate Villas at Krum currently offering any rent specials?
Estate Villas at Krum is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Estate Villas at Krum pet-friendly?
Yes, Estate Villas at Krum is pet friendly.
Does Estate Villas at Krum offer parking?
Yes, Estate Villas at Krum offers parking.
Does Estate Villas at Krum have units with washers and dryers?
No, Estate Villas at Krum does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Estate Villas at Krum have a pool?
Yes, Estate Villas at Krum has a pool.
Does Estate Villas at Krum have accessible units?
No, Estate Villas at Krum does not have accessible units.
Does Estate Villas at Krum have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Estate Villas at Krum has units with dishwashers.
Does Estate Villas at Krum have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Estate Villas at Krum has units with air conditioning.
