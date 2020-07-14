Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center guest parking hot tub key fob access lobby

With stylish brick exteriors and equally designer conscious interiors to match, Estate Villas at Krum offers gorgeous apartments in Krum, Texas. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments were designed to fulfill your every whim and desire. Residents will enjoy high-end features such as GE Energy Star Rated appliances, 5-foot oval garden tubs, exceptional closets, and spacious balconies or patios. At Estate Villas at Krum, we do our best to accommodate your busy schedule: beat the summer heat beside our resort-style swimming pool, destress from the work week in our 24-hour fitness center, or kick back in the lap of luxury that is our resident clubhouse. Best of all, Estate Villas at Krum is located north of Denton, offering you seamless access to local shopping, dining, and entertainment. Schedule your tour of Estate Villas at Krum today, and experience southern hospitality at its finest!