Last updated April 22 2020 at 2:07 AM

16316 Stillhouse Hollow Court

16316 Stillhouse Hollow Ct · No Longer Available
Location

16316 Stillhouse Hollow Ct, Denton County, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
*LEASE PENDING*... SPECTACULAR ONE-STORY HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS AND STUDY. Open concept floor plan with tile and carpet flooring with lots of natural light thru large windows. This home is great for entertaining. Kitchen has plenty of storage, lots of countertop space, and breakfast bar & nook with view of family room. luxurious master suite that boasts a garden tub, separate shower, and a large walk-in closet. Split bedrooms. Fully fenced backyard with covered patio. This home is located near Community amenities include 2 pools, splash park, 2 fitness centers, dog park, playgrounds, soccer field and trails!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16316 Stillhouse Hollow Court have any available units?
16316 Stillhouse Hollow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 16316 Stillhouse Hollow Court have?
Some of 16316 Stillhouse Hollow Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16316 Stillhouse Hollow Court currently offering any rent specials?
16316 Stillhouse Hollow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16316 Stillhouse Hollow Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 16316 Stillhouse Hollow Court is pet friendly.
Does 16316 Stillhouse Hollow Court offer parking?
Yes, 16316 Stillhouse Hollow Court offers parking.
Does 16316 Stillhouse Hollow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16316 Stillhouse Hollow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16316 Stillhouse Hollow Court have a pool?
Yes, 16316 Stillhouse Hollow Court has a pool.
Does 16316 Stillhouse Hollow Court have accessible units?
No, 16316 Stillhouse Hollow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16316 Stillhouse Hollow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16316 Stillhouse Hollow Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 16316 Stillhouse Hollow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 16316 Stillhouse Hollow Court does not have units with air conditioning.
