16316 Stillhouse Hollow Court

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking playground pool

*LEASE PENDING*... SPECTACULAR ONE-STORY HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS AND STUDY. Open concept floor plan with tile and carpet flooring with lots of natural light thru large windows. This home is great for entertaining. Kitchen has plenty of storage, lots of countertop space, and breakfast bar & nook with view of family room. luxurious master suite that boasts a garden tub, separate shower, and a large walk-in closet. Split bedrooms. Fully fenced backyard with covered patio. This home is located near Community amenities include 2 pools, splash park, 2 fitness centers, dog park, playgrounds, soccer field and trails!