Parkway Place
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:44 PM

Parkway Place

19002 Dallas Parkway · (972) 236-4343
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19002 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, TX 75287

Price and availability

VERIFIED 38 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1424 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 1933 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 0935 · Avail. now

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0538 · Avail. now

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Unit 0522 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Unit 0518 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0411 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1352 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkway Place.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
concierge
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
on-site laundry
carport
clubhouse
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Parkway Place Apartments has a superior location in North Dallas. Select from a one, two or a three-bedroom newly renovated apartment homes which features supreme finishes, including granite countertops, wood-style flooring, custom cabinetry and brushed nickel fixtures. Your new home at Parkway Place delivers the convenience of easy access to the Dallas North Tollway, and President George Bush Turnpike. Our ideal location put you just minutes away from all of the lifestyle amenities North Dallas has to offer including shopping at Willow Bend Mall, or drive north in five minutes to the Shoppes of Legacy which has a wide variety of restaurants and shopping options. Parkway Place is the perfect location. Parkway Place is situated in the excellent Plano Independent School District which includes Huffman Elementary, Renner Middle School, Shepton High ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 up to 1 month’s rent
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: 75lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, carports $30/month. Other: $25/month. Please call us for complete Parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkway Place have any available units?
Parkway Place has 26 units available starting at $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Parkway Place have?
Some of Parkway Place's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkway Place currently offering any rent specials?
Parkway Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkway Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkway Place is pet friendly.
Does Parkway Place offer parking?
Yes, Parkway Place offers parking.
Does Parkway Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parkway Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkway Place have a pool?
Yes, Parkway Place has a pool.
Does Parkway Place have accessible units?
No, Parkway Place does not have accessible units.
Does Parkway Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkway Place has units with dishwashers.
