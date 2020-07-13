Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center concierge courtyard internet cafe dog park gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage package receiving on-site laundry carport clubhouse

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Parkway Place Apartments has a superior location in North Dallas. Select from a one, two or a three-bedroom newly renovated apartment homes which features supreme finishes, including granite countertops, wood-style flooring, custom cabinetry and brushed nickel fixtures. Your new home at Parkway Place delivers the convenience of easy access to the Dallas North Tollway, and President George Bush Turnpike. Our ideal location put you just minutes away from all of the lifestyle amenities North Dallas has to offer including shopping at Willow Bend Mall, or drive north in five minutes to the Shoppes of Legacy which has a wide variety of restaurants and shopping options. Parkway Place is the perfect location. Parkway Place is situated in the excellent Plano Independent School District which includes Huffman Elementary, Renner Middle School, Shepton High ...