All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9479 Olde Towne Row.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9479 Olde Towne Row
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:21 AM

9479 Olde Towne Row

9479 Olde Towne Rowe · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9479 Olde Towne Rowe, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Town House for Lease - 2 bedrooms & 1.5 bathrooms - Great floor plan with open living area, nice kitchen and updated bathroom. Two bedrooms are spacious.

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]
Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):
Minimum credit score 600. For credit score less than 600, we might require 2 months of security deposit. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE3883714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9479 Olde Towne Row have any available units?
9479 Olde Towne Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 9479 Olde Towne Row currently offering any rent specials?
9479 Olde Towne Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9479 Olde Towne Row pet-friendly?
Yes, 9479 Olde Towne Row is pet friendly.
Does 9479 Olde Towne Row offer parking?
No, 9479 Olde Towne Row does not offer parking.
Does 9479 Olde Towne Row have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9479 Olde Towne Row does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9479 Olde Towne Row have a pool?
No, 9479 Olde Towne Row does not have a pool.
Does 9479 Olde Towne Row have accessible units?
No, 9479 Olde Towne Row does not have accessible units.
Does 9479 Olde Towne Row have units with dishwashers?
No, 9479 Olde Towne Row does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9479 Olde Towne Row have units with air conditioning?
No, 9479 Olde Towne Row does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia on Gaston
6000 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Ava
8303 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Sedona Ridge
11100 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75238
Shoreview Flats
10151 Shoreview Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
La Costa Villas Apartments
12500 Merit Dr
Dallas, TX 75251
The Dorchester Apartments
5300 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Renaissance At Preston Hollow
8600 Thackery St
Dallas, TX 75225
Magnolia on Moser
2103 Moser Ave
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University