Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments hot tub online portal package receiving playground

Glen Willows has become the epitome of affordable apartment living, offering price-conscious apartments in Corpus Christi, Texas. At Glen Willows, we are all about our central location near Everhart and Holy Roads, which boasts close proximity to shopping, dining, schools, and other entertainment. In addition to our excellent location, residents are often pleased with their “lock and leave” lifestyle at Glen Willows that is made possible with our stellar professional management and prompt maintenance team, who will address all of your concerns with care and urgency. Our unparalleled amenities serve as the cherry on top to everything else that makes Glen Willows the most well-established apartment community in the Corpus Christi area. Not only are apartments larger than most communities, but residents will enjoy fully-equipped kitchens, oversized closets, and sparkling swimming pool.



Professionally Managed by Shippy Properties.