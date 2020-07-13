All apartments in Corpus Christi
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Glen Willows

5802 Everhart Rd · (361) 541-4582
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5802 Everhart Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78413
South Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 26-026A · Avail. Sep 9

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

Unit 23-023A · Avail. now

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

Unit 5-005C · Avail. now

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

See 12+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6-006F · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

Unit 6-006B · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

Unit 7-007F · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Glen Willows.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
playground
Glen Willows has become the epitome of affordable apartment living, offering price-conscious apartments in Corpus Christi, Texas. At Glen Willows, we are all about our central location near Everhart and Holy Roads, which boasts close proximity to shopping, dining, schools, and other entertainment. In addition to our excellent location, residents are often pleased with their “lock and leave” lifestyle at Glen Willows that is made possible with our stellar professional management and prompt maintenance team, who will address all of your concerns with care and urgency. Our unparalleled amenities serve as the cherry on top to everything else that makes Glen Willows the most well-established apartment community in the Corpus Christi area. Not only are apartments larger than most communities, but residents will enjoy fully-equipped kitchens, oversized closets, and sparkling swimming pool.

Professionally Managed by Shippy Properties.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: 1 bedroom $150, 2 bedroom $200, 3 bedroom $300
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee: $250
limit: 3
rent: $10
restrictions:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Glen Willows have any available units?
Glen Willows has 18 units available starting at $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does Glen Willows have?
Some of Glen Willows's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Glen Willows currently offering any rent specials?
Glen Willows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Glen Willows pet-friendly?
Yes, Glen Willows is pet friendly.
Does Glen Willows offer parking?
Yes, Glen Willows offers parking.
Does Glen Willows have units with washers and dryers?
No, Glen Willows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Glen Willows have a pool?
Yes, Glen Willows has a pool.
Does Glen Willows have accessible units?
No, Glen Willows does not have accessible units.
Does Glen Willows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Glen Willows has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

South Bay
1701 Ennis Joslin Rd
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
The Bay Club Apartments
9350 S Padre Island Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78418
Armon Bay
6925 S Padre Island Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Veranda
6433 S Staples St
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
Bay Vista Pointe
802 S Carancahua St
Corpus Christi, TX 78401
South Lake Ranch
3310 Rodd Field Rd
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
Puerto Del Mar
3802 Caravelle Pkwy
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Baypoint Apartments
1802 Ennis Joslin Rd
Corpus Christi, TX 78412

