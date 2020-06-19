All apartments in Corpus Christi
Find more places like 917 S Staples St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corpus Christi, TX
/
917 S Staples St
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:14 AM

917 S Staples St

917 S Staples St · (361) 960-1438
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Corpus Christi
See all
Central City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

917 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX 78404
Central City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$5,800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 3 Bath · 9800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
conference room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
Property for Lease for $5800.00 Per month(Triple Net) and or for sale $675,000.00 A full city block(from staples then down Hancock, then ends at Alameda) with three buildings.Main building is completed with approximately 11 separate office spaces, a full conference room, three bathrooms, large kitchen and a center bull pen. Perfect for a "call center" or private office space. Two rear buildings are metal warehouses which could be rented out or used for storage. Currently, one of the buildings is a "play area" for employees to de-stress Owners are moving to accommodate both their current office spaces into one large location! Business is booming and so will yours when you rent or purchased this space. So much parking space and green space.... unbelievable opportunity. Building has recently been renovated and is not in need of changes unless of course you need a wall or two removed to accommodate your personal needs. Owners are willing to do so with the right tenant if necessary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 S Staples St have any available units?
917 S Staples St has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
Is 917 S Staples St currently offering any rent specials?
917 S Staples St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 S Staples St pet-friendly?
No, 917 S Staples St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 917 S Staples St offer parking?
Yes, 917 S Staples St does offer parking.
Does 917 S Staples St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 S Staples St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 S Staples St have a pool?
No, 917 S Staples St does not have a pool.
Does 917 S Staples St have accessible units?
No, 917 S Staples St does not have accessible units.
Does 917 S Staples St have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 S Staples St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 917 S Staples St have units with air conditioning?
No, 917 S Staples St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 917 S Staples St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wood River Apartments
4021 Wood River Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
Embassy House
4502 Corona Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78411
Armon Bay
6925 S Padre Island Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Bay Vista Pointe
802 S Carancahua St
Corpus Christi, TX 78401
The Villas of Ocean Drive
4657 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Shadow Bend
6838 Everhart Rd
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
Retreat at Watermark
5721 Timbergate Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
Baypoint Apartments
1802 Ennis Joslin Rd
Corpus Christi, TX 78412

Similar Pages

Corpus Christi 1 BedroomsCorpus Christi 2 Bedrooms
Corpus Christi Dog Friendly ApartmentsCorpus Christi Pet Friendly Places
Corpus Christi Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kingsville, TXPortland, TX
Beeville, TXIngleside, TX
Aransas Pass, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

South SideBay Area
Central CityNorthwest Corpus Christi
Flour BluffCalallen

Apartments Near Colleges

Del Mar CollegeTexas A & M University-Corpus Christi
Coastal Bend College
Texas A & M University-Kingsville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity