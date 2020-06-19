917 S Staples St

Amenities

Property for Lease for $5800.00 Per month(Triple Net) and or for sale $675,000.00 A full city block(from staples then down Hancock, then ends at Alameda) with three buildings.Main building is completed with approximately 11 separate office spaces, a full conference room, three bathrooms, large kitchen and a center bull pen. Perfect for a "call center" or private office space. Two rear buildings are metal warehouses which could be rented out or used for storage. Currently, one of the buildings is a "play area" for employees to de-stress Owners are moving to accommodate both their current office spaces into one large location! Business is booming and so will yours when you rent or purchased this space. So much parking space and green space.... unbelievable opportunity. Building has recently been renovated and is not in need of changes unless of course you need a wall or two removed to accommodate your personal needs. Owners are willing to do so with the right tenant if necessary.