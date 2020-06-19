819 Ayers St

Amenities

FOR LEASE OR FOR SALE: $550,000.00 OR $4500.00 PER MONTH TRIPLE NET. Excellent opportunity; close to Santa Fe and hospitals.... Very positive location. 13 parking spaces. Building has been very well maintained. Professional office spaces with open reception area, approximately 11 private offices (owner willing to knock a few walls out if needed with right tenant), a conference room, plenty of storage areas. Lots of "IT" wiring/equipment has been in this building.... get ready to be wowed. Small enough space to start your own company to grow as they have. Large enough to office a good size group with privacy areas and collaborating areas. A definite PLUS area of Corpus Christi! So close to good entertaining and eating facilities as well as hospitals and businesses.