Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:14 AM

819 Ayers St

819 Ayers St · (361) 960-1438
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

819 Ayers St, Corpus Christi, TX 78404
Bay Area

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 3 Bath · 3034 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
conference room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
FOR LEASE OR FOR SALE: $550,000.00 OR $4500.00 PER MONTH TRIPLE NET. Excellent opportunity; close to Santa Fe and hospitals.... Very positive location. 13 parking spaces. Building has been very well maintained. Professional office spaces with open reception area, approximately 11 private offices (owner willing to knock a few walls out if needed with right tenant), a conference room, plenty of storage areas. Lots of "IT" wiring/equipment has been in this building.... get ready to be wowed. Small enough space to start your own company to grow as they have. Large enough to office a good size group with privacy areas and collaborating areas. A definite PLUS area of Corpus Christi! So close to good entertaining and eating facilities as well as hospitals and businesses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 Ayers St have any available units?
819 Ayers St has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
Is 819 Ayers St currently offering any rent specials?
819 Ayers St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 Ayers St pet-friendly?
No, 819 Ayers St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 819 Ayers St offer parking?
Yes, 819 Ayers St does offer parking.
Does 819 Ayers St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 Ayers St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 Ayers St have a pool?
No, 819 Ayers St does not have a pool.
Does 819 Ayers St have accessible units?
No, 819 Ayers St does not have accessible units.
Does 819 Ayers St have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 Ayers St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 819 Ayers St have units with air conditioning?
No, 819 Ayers St does not have units with air conditioning.
