Corpus Christi, TX
813 Saint Anthony Pl
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

813 Saint Anthony Pl

Location

813 Saint Anthony Pl, Corpus Christi, TX 78418
Flour Bluff

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent central Flour Bluff location about 4 homes from City Park, walk to Flour Bluff ISD. This home is 4 sides brick (all but the addition), recent roof approximately 3 years old, all tile floors with a great layout. Open Living with corner wood burning fireplace, Breakfast bar, kitchen & dining are sure to make family time & entertaining a breeze! Off the dining is the private office that could easily double as a 4th bedroom. All bedrooms are comfortably sized with Master having a private bath. Interior paint is soft & neutral. Very good storage with coat & linen closets & 2 attic accesses. Available for possession on July 10, 2020. Application required...$35 app fee per adult occupant. Credit, References & Criminal history verified. Call TODAY for your appointment to view this lovely home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 Saint Anthony Pl have any available units?
813 Saint Anthony Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corpus Christi, TX.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
Is 813 Saint Anthony Pl currently offering any rent specials?
813 Saint Anthony Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Saint Anthony Pl pet-friendly?
No, 813 Saint Anthony Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 813 Saint Anthony Pl offer parking?
Yes, 813 Saint Anthony Pl offers parking.
Does 813 Saint Anthony Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 Saint Anthony Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Saint Anthony Pl have a pool?
No, 813 Saint Anthony Pl does not have a pool.
Does 813 Saint Anthony Pl have accessible units?
No, 813 Saint Anthony Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Saint Anthony Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 Saint Anthony Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 813 Saint Anthony Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 813 Saint Anthony Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
