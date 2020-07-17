813 Saint Anthony Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent central Flour Bluff location about 4 homes from City Park, walk to Flour Bluff ISD. This home is 4 sides brick (all but the addition), recent roof approximately 3 years old, all tile floors with a great layout. Open Living with corner wood burning fireplace, Breakfast bar, kitchen & dining are sure to make family time & entertaining a breeze! Off the dining is the private office that could easily double as a 4th bedroom. All bedrooms are comfortably sized with Master having a private bath. Interior paint is soft & neutral. Very good storage with coat & linen closets & 2 attic accesses. Available for possession on July 10, 2020. Application required...$35 app fee per adult occupant. Credit, References & Criminal history verified. Call TODAY for your appointment to view this lovely home!