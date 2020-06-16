All apartments in Corpus Christi
7613 Bayonne Dr

Location

7613 Bayonne Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78414
South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2542 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath home in sought after subdivision! Culinary kitchen features dark granite countertops, tile backsplash, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. The refrigerator will remain in the property for tenant use. Living room with wood burning fireplace is open to kitchen, formal dining and the breakfast area. There is tile flooring at the entryway, in the hallways and kitchen. The master bath has dual sinks and large walk-in closet. This property has a large yard with a covered patio and sprinkler system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7613 Bayonne Dr have any available units?
7613 Bayonne Dr has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 7613 Bayonne Dr have?
Some of 7613 Bayonne Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7613 Bayonne Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7613 Bayonne Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7613 Bayonne Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7613 Bayonne Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 7613 Bayonne Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7613 Bayonne Dr does offer parking.
Does 7613 Bayonne Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7613 Bayonne Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7613 Bayonne Dr have a pool?
No, 7613 Bayonne Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7613 Bayonne Dr have accessible units?
No, 7613 Bayonne Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7613 Bayonne Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7613 Bayonne Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
