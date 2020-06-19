7517 Fort Griffen Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Incredible leasing Opportunity on the Southside in the new Veterans Memorial High School District and close to shopping, restaurants, hospitals, and NASCC. This single story home is in excellant condition with 3 bedrooms 2 baths and move-in ready! Kitchen boasts custom cabinets, spacious pantry and breakfast area. Entertain friends and family in your open and airy living area with large windows for plenty of natural lighting. Master bedroom suite with master bath complete with separate his/hers vanity sinks, garden tub and separate walk-in shower. Step outside and BBQ on your patio in your spacious fenced in backyard! Hurry this home will not last long!