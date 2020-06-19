All apartments in Corpus Christi
Home
/
Corpus Christi, TX
/
7517 Fort Griffen Dr
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:14 PM

7517 Fort Griffen Dr

7517 Fort Griffen Dr · (361) 739-1404
Location

7517 Fort Griffen Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78414
South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1741 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Incredible leasing Opportunity on the Southside in the new Veterans Memorial High School District and close to shopping, restaurants, hospitals, and NASCC. This single story home is in excellant condition with 3 bedrooms 2 baths and move-in ready! Kitchen boasts custom cabinets, spacious pantry and breakfast area. Entertain friends and family in your open and airy living area with large windows for plenty of natural lighting. Master bedroom suite with master bath complete with separate his/hers vanity sinks, garden tub and separate walk-in shower. Step outside and BBQ on your patio in your spacious fenced in backyard! Hurry this home will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7517 Fort Griffen Dr have any available units?
7517 Fort Griffen Dr has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 7517 Fort Griffen Dr have?
Some of 7517 Fort Griffen Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7517 Fort Griffen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7517 Fort Griffen Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7517 Fort Griffen Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7517 Fort Griffen Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 7517 Fort Griffen Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7517 Fort Griffen Dr does offer parking.
Does 7517 Fort Griffen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7517 Fort Griffen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7517 Fort Griffen Dr have a pool?
No, 7517 Fort Griffen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7517 Fort Griffen Dr have accessible units?
No, 7517 Fort Griffen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7517 Fort Griffen Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7517 Fort Griffen Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
