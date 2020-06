Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Fantastic business opportunity..Location, location,location! Take a look at this property centrally located on Leopard St, surrounded by industrial businesses. Right across the street from the "Contractors Safety Council" this .6200 acre plot is full of possibilities. Zoned commercial it offers two buildings. A home to use as a office that's a big 1715 sq. ft. & another 1000 sq. ft. The property offers 6 septic tanks as well as city water system & electricity. The owner is willing to consider client building to suit with a long term lease & will negotiate lease terms & conditions . Will be occupied til June 7th & will be ready to show after that date by appointment only. Please call agent if you have any questions or need more information.