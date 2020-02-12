7406 Lake Como Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Spacious red brick home located in the coveted LAKES subdivision. This home offers two living areas and two dining areas. The large kitchen features a center island, built-in desk, pantry, ample cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom is located downstairs. On-suite master bathroom has been updated with an expansive tiled shower equipped w/ two shower heads and two body sprayers. The two remaining bedrooms are located upstairs along with a full bath and large loft which could serve as a 3rd living room for the kids! It'd also make a great home office space or game room. Fully fenced backyard boasting a wooden deck with built-in seating, perfect for summer cookouts.