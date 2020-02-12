7406 Lake Como Dr

Amenities
Spacious red brick home located in the coveted LAKES subdivision. This home offers two living areas and two dining areas. The large kitchen features a center island, built-in desk, pantry, ample cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom is located downstairs. On-suite master bathroom has been updated with an expansive tiled shower equipped w/ two shower heads and two body sprayers. The two remaining bedrooms are located upstairs along with a full bath and large loft which could serve as a 3rd living room for the kids! It'd also make a great home office space or game room. Fully fenced backyard boasting a wooden deck with built-in seating, perfect for summer cookouts.