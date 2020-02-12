All apartments in Corpus Christi
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:55 AM

7406 Lake Como Dr

7406 Lake Como Dr · (361) 877-5137
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7406 Lake Como Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78413
South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2231 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Spacious red brick home located in the coveted LAKES subdivision. This home offers two living areas and two dining areas. The large kitchen features a center island, built-in desk, pantry, ample cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom is located downstairs. On-suite master bathroom has been updated with an expansive tiled shower equipped w/ two shower heads and two body sprayers. The two remaining bedrooms are located upstairs along with a full bath and large loft which could serve as a 3rd living room for the kids! It'd also make a great home office space or game room. Fully fenced backyard boasting a wooden deck with built-in seating, perfect for summer cookouts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7406 Lake Como Dr have any available units?
7406 Lake Como Dr has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 7406 Lake Como Dr have?
Some of 7406 Lake Como Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7406 Lake Como Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7406 Lake Como Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7406 Lake Como Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7406 Lake Como Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 7406 Lake Como Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7406 Lake Como Dr does offer parking.
Does 7406 Lake Como Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7406 Lake Como Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7406 Lake Como Dr have a pool?
No, 7406 Lake Como Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7406 Lake Como Dr have accessible units?
No, 7406 Lake Como Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7406 Lake Como Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7406 Lake Como Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
