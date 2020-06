Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

Upstairs 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment with one covered parking spot. Dark hardwood floors throughout. Great Layout! Living room opens up to dining and then leads you into a hallway where bedrooms and bathroom can be found. Kitchen just off dining and features plenty of cabinet space, counterspace, and access to covered parking from back door. Central A/C and Heat, close to public transportation, schools, grocery, shopping, entertainment, hospitals, and much more. Sorry, no pets.