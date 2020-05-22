615 Hancock Ave

Amenities

Located between 6 points and downtown this freestanding corner building offers 1400 sq.ft of leasable space with easy access from both Hancock & 3rd Street. This building is perfect for a coffee shop, small bakery, sandwich shop or dessert bar. Located nearby is Spohn Shoreline, Gaslight Square, 3 large upscale apartment/condo buildings and downtown. This building sits on 2 lots with easy ingress & egress and a drive thru may be possible. Landlord may build out with an acceptable offer. Must See!