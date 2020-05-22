All apartments in Corpus Christi
Find more places like 615 Hancock Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corpus Christi, TX
/
615 Hancock Ave
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:14 AM

615 Hancock Ave

615 Hancock Ave · (361) 774-4137
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Corpus Christi
See all
Central City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

615 Hancock Ave, Corpus Christi, TX 78404
Central City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Located between 6 points and downtown this freestanding corner building offers 1400 sq.ft of leasable space with easy access from both Hancock & 3rd Street. This building is perfect for a coffee shop, small bakery, sandwich shop or dessert bar. Located nearby is Spohn Shoreline, Gaslight Square, 3 large upscale apartment/condo buildings and downtown. This building sits on 2 lots with easy ingress & egress and a drive thru may be possible. Landlord may build out with an acceptable offer. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Hancock Ave have any available units?
615 Hancock Ave has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
Is 615 Hancock Ave currently offering any rent specials?
615 Hancock Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Hancock Ave pet-friendly?
No, 615 Hancock Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 615 Hancock Ave offer parking?
No, 615 Hancock Ave does not offer parking.
Does 615 Hancock Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Hancock Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Hancock Ave have a pool?
No, 615 Hancock Ave does not have a pool.
Does 615 Hancock Ave have accessible units?
No, 615 Hancock Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Hancock Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 Hancock Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 Hancock Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 Hancock Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 615 Hancock Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wood River Apartments
4021 Wood River Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
The Park
4040 Schanen Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
Veranda
6433 S Staples St
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
Sandcastle
6701 Everhart Rd
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
The Villas of Ocean Drive
4657 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Copper Ridge
6635 S Staples St
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
Breakers Coastal
4901 Saratoga Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
The Current at 37
10113 Up River Rd
Corpus Christi, TX 78410

Similar Pages

Corpus Christi 1 BedroomsCorpus Christi 2 Bedrooms
Corpus Christi Dog Friendly ApartmentsCorpus Christi Pet Friendly Places
Corpus Christi Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kingsville, TXPortland, TX
Beeville, TXIngleside, TX
Aransas Pass, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

South SideBay Area
Central CityNorthwest Corpus Christi
Flour BluffCalallen

Apartments Near Colleges

Del Mar CollegeTexas A & M University-Corpus Christi
Coastal Bend College
Texas A & M University-Kingsville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity