509 Hopper Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Brick home in a great location with close proximity to hospitals, schools, shopping, grocery, restaurants, and two blocks from Ocean Drive. This home features refinished original hardwood floors throughout. Living and dining together, great for entertaining friends and family. Master suite offers stand up shower, while second bath is spacious and has tub. Backyard with mature landscaping and trees that offer lots of shade. Detached garage with automatic garage door opener for your convenience. Pets considered on on a case by case.