Home
/
Corpus Christi, TX
/
509 Hopper Dr
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:09 AM

509 Hopper Dr

509 Hopper Dr · (361) 991-9111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

509 Hopper Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78411
Bay Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1269 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Brick home in a great location with close proximity to hospitals, schools, shopping, grocery, restaurants, and two blocks from Ocean Drive. This home features refinished original hardwood floors throughout. Living and dining together, great for entertaining friends and family. Master suite offers stand up shower, while second bath is spacious and has tub. Backyard with mature landscaping and trees that offer lots of shade. Detached garage with automatic garage door opener for your convenience. Pets considered on on a case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Hopper Dr have any available units?
509 Hopper Dr has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
Is 509 Hopper Dr currently offering any rent specials?
509 Hopper Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Hopper Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 Hopper Dr is pet friendly.
Does 509 Hopper Dr offer parking?
Yes, 509 Hopper Dr does offer parking.
Does 509 Hopper Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Hopper Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Hopper Dr have a pool?
No, 509 Hopper Dr does not have a pool.
Does 509 Hopper Dr have accessible units?
No, 509 Hopper Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Hopper Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 Hopper Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509 Hopper Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 Hopper Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
