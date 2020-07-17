4949 Cherry Hills Dr

Amenities
For Sale or Lease! Fabulous French Country inspired home located in a desired area of the CC Country Club. This home has 4 bedrooms/3.5 baths inside the main home, a full bathroom off the outdoor kitchen/pool and a bonus bedroom/office with a full bath and sauna in the quarters above the garage. Some of the many features this home offers are quartz countertops, butcher block island, beautiful master suite with a drop down TV, wood beams and tons of storage space. The golf course backyard oasis is a MUST SEE and perfect for hosting parties. It comes compete with a salt water heated pool, hot tub with a water feature, outdoor kitchen with granite countertops, ice maker, Lynx appliances, a stone pizza oven, built in gas fire pit and a back fence that accesses the golf course and is lined with citrus trees. The guest quarters that could also be used as a home office makes up 820 of the 4,273 SQ FT of living space. Pets will be considered with a non-refundable pet fee.