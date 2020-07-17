All apartments in Corpus Christi
4949 Cherry Hills Dr
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:28 AM

Location

4949 Cherry Hills Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78413
South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3023 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
ice maker
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
For Sale or Lease! Fabulous French Country inspired home located in a desired area of the CC Country Club. This home has 4 bedrooms/3.5 baths inside the main home, a full bathroom off the outdoor kitchen/pool and a bonus bedroom/office with a full bath and sauna in the quarters above the garage. Some of the many features this home offers are quartz countertops, butcher block island, beautiful master suite with a drop down TV, wood beams and tons of storage space. The golf course backyard oasis is a MUST SEE and perfect for hosting parties. It comes compete with a salt water heated pool, hot tub with a water feature, outdoor kitchen with granite countertops, ice maker, Lynx appliances, a stone pizza oven, built in gas fire pit and a back fence that accesses the golf course and is lined with citrus trees. The guest quarters that could also be used as a home office makes up 820 of the 4,273 SQ FT of living space. Pets will be considered with a non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4949 Cherry Hills Dr have any available units?
4949 Cherry Hills Dr has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 4949 Cherry Hills Dr have?
Some of 4949 Cherry Hills Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4949 Cherry Hills Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4949 Cherry Hills Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4949 Cherry Hills Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4949 Cherry Hills Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4949 Cherry Hills Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4949 Cherry Hills Dr offers parking.
Does 4949 Cherry Hills Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4949 Cherry Hills Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4949 Cherry Hills Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4949 Cherry Hills Dr has a pool.
Does 4949 Cherry Hills Dr have accessible units?
No, 4949 Cherry Hills Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4949 Cherry Hills Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4949 Cherry Hills Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
