4949 Cherry Hills Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters ice maker oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking pool garage hot tub sauna

For Sale or Lease! Fabulous French Country inspired home located in a desired area of the CC Country Club. This home has 4 bedrooms/3.5 baths inside the main home, a full bathroom off the outdoor kitchen/pool and a bonus bedroom/office with a full bath and sauna in the quarters above the garage. Some of the many features this home offers are quartz countertops, butcher block island, beautiful master suite with a drop down TV, wood beams and tons of storage space. The golf course backyard oasis is a MUST SEE and perfect for hosting parties. It comes compete with a salt water heated pool, hot tub with a water feature, outdoor kitchen with granite countertops, ice maker, Lynx appliances, a stone pizza oven, built in gas fire pit and a back fence that accesses the golf course and is lined with citrus trees. The guest quarters that could also be used as a home office makes up 820 of the 4,273 SQ FT of living space. Pets will be considered with a non-refundable pet fee.