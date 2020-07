Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home for lease. Centrally located in Corpus Christi. Home is tiled throughout, all new kitchen appliances, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Corner lot,rear wrap garage and large backyard. No pets. Rental criteria to meet. Credit check, background check, employment verification and previous rental history will be conducted. Applications fees apply. Call your favorite realtor to schedule your showing!