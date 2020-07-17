All apartments in Corpus Christi
4110 CALLICOATTE APT B

4110 Callicoatte Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4110 Callicoatte Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78410
Calallen

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
microwave
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for a rental? Wait no more! 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Open living/dining/kitchen area. No carpet-ceramic floors throughout. Washer/dryer area inside. Kitchen features-stove, microwave and fridge. Nice size kitchen bar with bar stools. Step out side to the backyard and relax. The total rent is $990.00 which is broken down as $850.00 rent and $110.00 for the electric and $30.00 for the water. If the electric or water is a different amount then the total rent will be adjusted up or down for the next month. Renter can not use the garage or park in the driveway. There's a circular drive to the right of the main house. Do not go and walk around the area-appointment only. Ring door bell and Nest thermostat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4110 CALLICOATTE APT B have any available units?
4110 CALLICOATTE APT B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corpus Christi, TX.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 4110 CALLICOATTE APT B have?
Some of 4110 CALLICOATTE APT B's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4110 CALLICOATTE APT B currently offering any rent specials?
4110 CALLICOATTE APT B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4110 CALLICOATTE APT B pet-friendly?
No, 4110 CALLICOATTE APT B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 4110 CALLICOATTE APT B offer parking?
Yes, 4110 CALLICOATTE APT B offers parking.
Does 4110 CALLICOATTE APT B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4110 CALLICOATTE APT B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4110 CALLICOATTE APT B have a pool?
No, 4110 CALLICOATTE APT B does not have a pool.
Does 4110 CALLICOATTE APT B have accessible units?
No, 4110 CALLICOATTE APT B does not have accessible units.
Does 4110 CALLICOATTE APT B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4110 CALLICOATTE APT B does not have units with dishwashers.
