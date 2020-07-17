4110 CALLICOATTE APT B

Amenities

Looking for a rental? Wait no more! 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Open living/dining/kitchen area. No carpet-ceramic floors throughout. Washer/dryer area inside. Kitchen features-stove, microwave and fridge. Nice size kitchen bar with bar stools. Step out side to the backyard and relax. The total rent is $990.00 which is broken down as $850.00 rent and $110.00 for the electric and $30.00 for the water. If the electric or water is a different amount then the total rent will be adjusted up or down for the next month. Renter can not use the garage or park in the driveway. There's a circular drive to the right of the main house. Do not go and walk around the area-appointment only. Ring door bell and Nest thermostat.