All apartments in Corpus Christi
Find more places like 337 Poenisch Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corpus Christi, TX
/
337 Poenisch Dr
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:20 PM

337 Poenisch Dr

337 Poenisch Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Corpus Christi
See all
Bay Area
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

337 Poenisch Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Bay Area

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool table
game room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
This a beautiful and spacious home located in a quiet neighborhood. This home has 4 bedrooms that consist of three guest bedrooms and a large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom. The house has two living room areas and a separated dining room. The backyard and patio area can easily accommodate BBQ parties etc. The rear of the house has a large game room that comes with built-in surround sound speakers, HD projector, retractable screen, A/V receiver, and pool table. The game room has it's own full bathroom as well. The large driveway terminates into two attached garages, one is a two car, the other is a one car. The storm shudders protect exterior windows throughout the property. This lovely home is a 3 minute walk down to ocean drive where there is a park on the Corpus Christi Bay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 Poenisch Dr have any available units?
337 Poenisch Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corpus Christi, TX.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 337 Poenisch Dr have?
Some of 337 Poenisch Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 Poenisch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
337 Poenisch Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 Poenisch Dr pet-friendly?
No, 337 Poenisch Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 337 Poenisch Dr offer parking?
Yes, 337 Poenisch Dr offers parking.
Does 337 Poenisch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 337 Poenisch Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 Poenisch Dr have a pool?
No, 337 Poenisch Dr does not have a pool.
Does 337 Poenisch Dr have accessible units?
No, 337 Poenisch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 337 Poenisch Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 337 Poenisch Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wood River Apartments
4021 Wood River Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
Azure
7221 S Staples St
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
The Villas of Ocean Drive
4657 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Shadow Bend
6838 Everhart Rd
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
Retreat at Watermark
5721 Timbergate Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
South Lake Ranch
3310 Rodd Field Rd
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
Copper Ridge
6635 S Staples St
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
The Current at 37
10113 Up River Rd
Corpus Christi, TX 78410

Similar Pages

Corpus Christi 1 BedroomsCorpus Christi 2 Bedrooms
Corpus Christi Apartments with PoolsCorpus Christi Pet Friendly Places
Corpus Christi Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kingsville, TXPortland, TX
Beeville, TXRockport, TX
Aransas Pass, TXAlice, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

South SideBay Area
Central CityNorthwest Corpus Christi
Flour BluffCalallen

Apartments Near Colleges

Del Mar CollegeTexas A & M University-Corpus Christi
Coastal Bend College
Texas A & M University-Kingsville