Corpus Christi, TX
318 Easy St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:46 AM

318 Easy St

318 Easy St · (361) 228-4638
Location

318 Easy St, Corpus Christi, TX 78418
Flour Bluff

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 3162 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Very spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with a double car garage. Great features, from the french doors in the living,through kitchen, dining, and throughout the home you'll find ceramic flooring, window coverings, and designer paint. All bedrooms include ceiling fans and the master includes double vanities and a walk in closet. The interior laundry room is just off the garage. This triplex is located in Flour Bluff ISD; the bus picks up at the corner. Lovely shade trees in front yard and fenced back yard. The list goes on and on about this unit... so get your bags packed! Call TODAY for an appointment to view (we do not make blind appointments by email, thanks for understanding!. Call us & 'Start Packing'

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Easy St have any available units?
318 Easy St has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 318 Easy St have?
Some of 318 Easy St's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 Easy St currently offering any rent specials?
318 Easy St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Easy St pet-friendly?
No, 318 Easy St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 318 Easy St offer parking?
Yes, 318 Easy St does offer parking.
Does 318 Easy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Easy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Easy St have a pool?
No, 318 Easy St does not have a pool.
Does 318 Easy St have accessible units?
No, 318 Easy St does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Easy St have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 Easy St does not have units with dishwashers.
