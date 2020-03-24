318 Easy St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Very spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with a double car garage. Great features, from the french doors in the living,through kitchen, dining, and throughout the home you'll find ceramic flooring, window coverings, and designer paint. All bedrooms include ceiling fans and the master includes double vanities and a walk in closet. The interior laundry room is just off the garage. This triplex is located in Flour Bluff ISD; the bus picks up at the corner. Lovely shade trees in front yard and fenced back yard. The list goes on and on about this unit... so get your bags packed! Call TODAY for an appointment to view (we do not make blind appointments by email, thanks for understanding!. Call us & 'Start Packing'