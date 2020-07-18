All apartments in Corpus Christi
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

302 45th St W

302 45th St · (361) 941-5269
Location

302 45th St, Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Central City

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,990

Studio · 2 Bath · 5000 sqft

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Corner location in main industrial area of Corpus Christi that includes additional lots that could be yard space. Location is in close proximity to petrochemical refineries, IH-37, NPID and HWY 44. IMPROVEMENTS: 5,000 +/- SF metal building built in 1981 having approx. 1500 SF in office and 3500 SF in insulated shop or warehouse space. There are 2 restrooms, and a lunch room. Has 14` eave height, 1 OHD, 3-phase 220V electrical and concrete paving. Warehouse was formerly 100% air-conditioned. Side & rear yard unfenced. Electric, gas, water and sewer on site. LEASE PRICE: $2,990/month ($0.60 SF) Modified Gross LEASE TERM: negotiable TENANT PAYS: Utilities, maintenance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 45th St W have any available units?
302 45th St W has a unit available for $2,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
Is 302 45th St W currently offering any rent specials?
302 45th St W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 45th St W pet-friendly?
No, 302 45th St W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 302 45th St W offer parking?
No, 302 45th St W does not offer parking.
Does 302 45th St W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 45th St W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 45th St W have a pool?
No, 302 45th St W does not have a pool.
Does 302 45th St W have accessible units?
No, 302 45th St W does not have accessible units.
Does 302 45th St W have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 45th St W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 45th St W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 302 45th St W has units with air conditioning.
