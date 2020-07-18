302 45th St W

Amenities

Corner location in main industrial area of Corpus Christi that includes additional lots that could be yard space. Location is in close proximity to petrochemical refineries, IH-37, NPID and HWY 44. IMPROVEMENTS: 5,000 +/- SF metal building built in 1981 having approx. 1500 SF in office and 3500 SF in insulated shop or warehouse space. There are 2 restrooms, and a lunch room. Has 14` eave height, 1 OHD, 3-phase 220V electrical and concrete paving. Warehouse was formerly 100% air-conditioned. Side & rear yard unfenced. Electric, gas, water and sewer on site. LEASE PRICE: $2,990/month ($0.60 SF) Modified Gross LEASE TERM: negotiable TENANT PAYS: Utilities, maintenance