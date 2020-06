Amenities

w/d hookup parking air conditioning furnished

This single story townhome was built in 2018 and currently available for lease. This unit has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom with a fully furnished kitchen, new HVAC, new water heater, washer dryer connections, ceramic tile flooring throughout. Tenants pay electricity, water, and trash collection. This townhome is beautiful and in excellent shape. It is also move in ready.