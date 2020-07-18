Amenities

2522 Wind Hollow Dr Available 08/14/20 2522 Wind Hollow - 4/Bed 3/Bath - $2,400/month - This super nice house has many great features and upgrades including brand new, just installed carpet! Pull up to the large driveway leading to a two car garage, as you enter the house you step into a very open entry way with high ceilings found through out the whole house. This homes has 4 spacious bedrooms, all with large closets, plus a very large office with a full wall of built ins. The oversized master bathroom has granite counters, shiplap accent wall, and an extra large walkin closet. Every area of this house is spacious including the kitchen with ample storage and easy to clean corian counters. Enjoy the extra feeling of security with easy crank down hurricane shutters on all large windows and doors that open outside . The styled back yard is super easy to maintain and still enjoyable for hosting! Because of the location, this property offers quick access to all parts of Corpus Christi. This property won’t last long!



(RLNE4076756)