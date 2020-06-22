1947 Sean Dr

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath brick home! Close to restaurants, shopping, schools, and more! Tons of natural light make this home so bright and airy! Fresh paint throughout and plank flooring! The kitchen has plenty of cabinets, gorgeous counter tops, and a subway tile backsplash. The living area is spacious with cathedral ceilings and beautiful exposed beams. The master includes a private ensuite with a vanity sink and tub/shower combo. Step outside to your large fully fenced backyard and mature trees, perfect for entertaining friends and family. This home is move in ready and won't last long!