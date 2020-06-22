All apartments in Corpus Christi
1947 Sean Dr
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:45 AM

1947 Sean Dr

1947 Sean Dr · (361) 739-1404
Location

1947 Sean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78412
South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1335 sqft

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath brick home! Close to restaurants, shopping, schools, and more! Tons of natural light make this home so bright and airy! Fresh paint throughout and plank flooring! The kitchen has plenty of cabinets, gorgeous counter tops, and a subway tile backsplash. The living area is spacious with cathedral ceilings and beautiful exposed beams. The master includes a private ensuite with a vanity sink and tub/shower combo. Step outside to your large fully fenced backyard and mature trees, perfect for entertaining friends and family. This home is move in ready and won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1947 Sean Dr have any available units?
1947 Sean Dr has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
Is 1947 Sean Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1947 Sean Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1947 Sean Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1947 Sean Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 1947 Sean Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1947 Sean Dr does offer parking.
Does 1947 Sean Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1947 Sean Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1947 Sean Dr have a pool?
No, 1947 Sean Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1947 Sean Dr have accessible units?
No, 1947 Sean Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1947 Sean Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1947 Sean Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1947 Sean Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1947 Sean Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
