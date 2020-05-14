All apartments in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi, TX
14873 Granada Dr
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:19 AM

14873 Granada Dr

14873 Granada Dr · (361) 549-4900
Location

14873 Granada Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78418
Padre Island

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$1,025

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 390 sqft

Amenities

parking
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Come enjoy island living in this FULLY FURNISHED Padre Island STUDIO CONDO with BEACHY ISLAND DECOR, TILE FLOORS throughout. Cool off in the sparkling community POOL. FISH off the dock on DEEP-WATER CANAL. There's also an in-water light for NIGHT-TIME FISHING. Walking distance to beach (if you can handle the heat) for swimming, surfing, fishing, kite flying, walking and splashing in the waves, people-watching. If you choose to drive, there is a convenient public parking lot, but ours is one of the few beaches where you can still drive along the beach. Nearby Packery Channel jetties for excellent fishing.Also close is Wave Resort/Schliterrbahn water park. Convenient to NAS. You'll love living on Padre Island! VARIABLE LEASE OPTIONS: 1 mo.@ $1090, 3 mo. @ $1075, 6 mo.@ $1025. Tenant pays electricity to owner. No pets. No smokers. Security Deposit $1000. Application fee $40. Offered for vacation rental through airbnb as well as MLS. Check airbnb for availability dates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14873 Granada Dr have any available units?
14873 Granada Dr has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
Is 14873 Granada Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14873 Granada Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14873 Granada Dr pet-friendly?
No, 14873 Granada Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 14873 Granada Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14873 Granada Dr does offer parking.
Does 14873 Granada Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14873 Granada Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14873 Granada Dr have a pool?
Yes, 14873 Granada Dr has a pool.
Does 14873 Granada Dr have accessible units?
No, 14873 Granada Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14873 Granada Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14873 Granada Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14873 Granada Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 14873 Granada Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
