14873 Granada Dr

Come enjoy island living in this FULLY FURNISHED Padre Island STUDIO CONDO with BEACHY ISLAND DECOR, TILE FLOORS throughout. Cool off in the sparkling community POOL. FISH off the dock on DEEP-WATER CANAL. There's also an in-water light for NIGHT-TIME FISHING. Walking distance to beach (if you can handle the heat) for swimming, surfing, fishing, kite flying, walking and splashing in the waves, people-watching. If you choose to drive, there is a convenient public parking lot, but ours is one of the few beaches where you can still drive along the beach. Nearby Packery Channel jetties for excellent fishing.Also close is Wave Resort/Schliterrbahn water park. Convenient to NAS. You'll love living on Padre Island! VARIABLE LEASE OPTIONS: 1 mo.@ $1090, 3 mo. @ $1075, 6 mo.@ $1025. Tenant pays electricity to owner. No pets. No smokers. Security Deposit $1000. Application fee $40. Offered for vacation rental through airbnb as well as MLS. Check airbnb for availability dates.