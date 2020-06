Amenities

Great office space for lease in popular Calallen area. Space is in the TLC Medical building and is ideally suited for medical or professional office. 1571 Sq. feet with ample customer/client parking and covered staff parking in rear. Modified gross lease, tenant pays rent plus electric. Prefer 3-5 year lease. Some TI may be available depending on lease terms.