14300 S Padre Island Dr.
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:06 AM

14300 S Padre Island Dr

14300 S Padre Island Dr · (361) 991-9111
Location

14300 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78418
Padre Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 153 · Avail. now

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 388 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Enjoy the island life for a great price! Upstairs efficiency condo at Anchor Resort, minutes away from the beach! Fully tiled throughout with updated kitchen and bathroom, bring your own furniture and make this place your own. Bathroom features floor to ceiling tiled stand up shower and pedestal sink. Two shared pools at Anchor resort, one indoor and one outdoor -- for whatever pleases you. Short drive to the beach, restaurants, shopping, and grocery. Lease period is 12 months; however, a 3-month minimum lease is available at an adjusted price. Tenant pays electricity in arrears. Call a realtor today to schedule a showing. Property will be available August 1st, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 14300 S Padre Island Dr have any available units?
14300 S Padre Island Dr has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
Is 14300 S Padre Island Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14300 S Padre Island Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14300 S Padre Island Dr pet-friendly?
No, 14300 S Padre Island Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 14300 S Padre Island Dr offer parking?
No, 14300 S Padre Island Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14300 S Padre Island Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14300 S Padre Island Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14300 S Padre Island Dr have a pool?
Yes, 14300 S Padre Island Dr has a pool.
Does 14300 S Padre Island Dr have accessible units?
No, 14300 S Padre Island Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14300 S Padre Island Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14300 S Padre Island Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14300 S Padre Island Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 14300 S Padre Island Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

