14300 S Padre Island Dr.

Enjoy the island life for a great price! Upstairs efficiency condo at Anchor Resort, minutes away from the beach! Fully tiled throughout with updated kitchen and bathroom, bring your own furniture and make this place your own. Bathroom features floor to ceiling tiled stand up shower and pedestal sink. Two shared pools at Anchor resort, one indoor and one outdoor -- for whatever pleases you. Short drive to the beach, restaurants, shopping, and grocery. Lease period is 12 months; however, a 3-month minimum lease is available at an adjusted price. Tenant pays electricity in arrears. Call a realtor today to schedule a showing. Property will be available August 1st, 2020.