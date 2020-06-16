Amenities

14102 Palo Seco Available 05/01/20 14102 Palo Seco - 3/Bed 3/Bath - $3,200/month - Location, Location Location! This is a beautiful island waterfront retreat that everyone in the family will love! Walk out your back door, lower your boat into the water and in just minutes be in the world class fishing of the Laguna Madre! Want to stay put? Fabulous, just jump in the pool or relax in the hot tub! This gorgeous canal home with a POOL and Hot tub, plus two outdoor living spaces has everything you could want. Three bedroom, three bath home has a bright Island feel with huge picture windows along the entire back of the home, bringing the outdoors in! Large living room features a gorgeous two sided stone fireplace and space for everyone to gather and enjoy the spectacular views. Step out from the spacious master bedroom to enjoy the relaxing outdoor living spaces on the patio and deck. Master bath boasts his and her vanity areas. Enjoy the National Seashore and beaches Padre Island has to offer. This home has so much to offer!! Come see it today!!!



(RLNE5164298)