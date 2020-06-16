All apartments in Corpus Christi
14102 Palo Seco
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:15 AM

14102 Palo Seco

14102 Palo Seco Dr · (361) 993-7653
Location

14102 Palo Seco Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78418
Padre Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14102 Palo Seco · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2575 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
14102 Palo Seco Available 05/01/20 14102 Palo Seco - 3/Bed 3/Bath - $3,200/month - Location, Location Location! This is a beautiful island waterfront retreat that everyone in the family will love! Walk out your back door, lower your boat into the water and in just minutes be in the world class fishing of the Laguna Madre! Want to stay put? Fabulous, just jump in the pool or relax in the hot tub! This gorgeous canal home with a POOL and Hot tub, plus two outdoor living spaces has everything you could want. Three bedroom, three bath home has a bright Island feel with huge picture windows along the entire back of the home, bringing the outdoors in! Large living room features a gorgeous two sided stone fireplace and space for everyone to gather and enjoy the spectacular views. Step out from the spacious master bedroom to enjoy the relaxing outdoor living spaces on the patio and deck. Master bath boasts his and her vanity areas. Enjoy the National Seashore and beaches Padre Island has to offer. This home has so much to offer!! Come see it today!!!

(RLNE5164298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14102 Palo Seco have any available units?
14102 Palo Seco has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 14102 Palo Seco have?
Some of 14102 Palo Seco's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14102 Palo Seco currently offering any rent specials?
14102 Palo Seco isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14102 Palo Seco pet-friendly?
Yes, 14102 Palo Seco is pet friendly.
Does 14102 Palo Seco offer parking?
No, 14102 Palo Seco does not offer parking.
Does 14102 Palo Seco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14102 Palo Seco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14102 Palo Seco have a pool?
Yes, 14102 Palo Seco has a pool.
Does 14102 Palo Seco have accessible units?
No, 14102 Palo Seco does not have accessible units.
Does 14102 Palo Seco have units with dishwashers?
No, 14102 Palo Seco does not have units with dishwashers.
