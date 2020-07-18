13817 River Canyon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Wonderful home in Calallen school district, located directly behind the high school. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, two living areas, two dining areas, rear wrap 2 car garage with plenty of driveway space for parking off the street! The downstairs living area is great size and offers a woodburning fireplace. Upstairs you will find an additional large living space with 3 bedrooms and a bath. The master suite is located downstairs and offers double sink vanity, updated tub/shower, 2 walk-in closets and a linen closet. This property is pet friendly.



