All apartments in Corpus Christi
Find more places like 13817 River Canyon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corpus Christi, TX
/
13817 River Canyon Drive
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:00 AM

13817 River Canyon Drive

13817 River Canyon Dr · (361) 334-2070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Corpus Christi
See all
Calallen
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13817 River Canyon Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78410
Calallen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 22

$2,200

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2412 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful home in Calallen school district, located directly behind the high school. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, two living areas, two dining areas, rear wrap 2 car garage with plenty of driveway space for parking off the street! The downstairs living area is great size and offers a woodburning fireplace. Upstairs you will find an additional large living space with 3 bedrooms and a bath. The master suite is located downstairs and offers double sink vanity, updated tub/shower, 2 walk-in closets and a linen closet. This property is pet friendly.

Call or text Revere Property Management at 361-334-2070 or visit www.reverepm.com for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13817 River Canyon Drive have any available units?
13817 River Canyon Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 13817 River Canyon Drive have?
Some of 13817 River Canyon Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13817 River Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13817 River Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13817 River Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13817 River Canyon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13817 River Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13817 River Canyon Drive offers parking.
Does 13817 River Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13817 River Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13817 River Canyon Drive have a pool?
No, 13817 River Canyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13817 River Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 13817 River Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13817 River Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13817 River Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 13817 River Canyon Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wood River Apartments
4021 Wood River Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
Bay Vista
522 Hancock Ave
Corpus Christi, TX 78404
The Park
4040 Schanen Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
Cosmopolitan of Corpus Christi
401 N Chaparral St
Corpus Christi, TX 78401
Bay Vista Pointe
802 S Carancahua St
Corpus Christi, TX 78401
Azure
7221 S Staples St
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
The Villas of Ocean Drive
4657 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Retreat at Watermark
5721 Timbergate Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Similar Pages

Corpus Christi 1 BedroomsCorpus Christi 2 Bedrooms
Corpus Christi Apartments with PoolsCorpus Christi Pet Friendly Places
Corpus Christi Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kingsville, TXPortland, TX
Beeville, TXRockport, TX
Aransas Pass, TXAlice, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

South SideBay Area
Central CityNorthwest Corpus Christi
Flour BluffCalallen

Apartments Near Colleges

Del Mar CollegeTexas A & M University-Corpus Christi
Coastal Bend College
Texas A & M University-Kingsville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity