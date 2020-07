Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Historic property that has unlimited potential. This 3 story building can be leased for $1.00 sq. ft. base rent, NNN with escalation clauses. Lease just the lower floor (approx 3500 sq ft) or the upper floors or the entire space - approx 8300 sq. ft. Two high visibility entrances make this space very flexible. Great location for professional law offices, medical, home health or similar type business. Just down the street from Christus Spohn Shoreline. Rent may vary according to sq. footage leased. Shown by appt only.