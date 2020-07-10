Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments hot tub key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving trash valet

As a resident of Oxford at the Boulevard in any of our one, two, or three bedroom apartments, all with a private garage and a washer/dryer, you'll be surrounded by many of the amenities youђve always desired. Our community is sure to impress with its six exhilarating floor plans. Each apartment combines refined living with state-of-the-art design. High-end amenities are at your fingertips with our gourmet kitchens with island, stainless steel appliance package, granite countertops, and oversized soaking tubs. Our community amenities mimic those of a resort-style getaway: cook up a feast with friends in our outdoor kitchen with gas grills, squeeze in a workout in our 24-hour athletic center, or take a dip in our spectacular saltwater pool. Located in the future downtown district of Corinth, we feature close proximity to the city's best restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Discover all that Oxford at the Boulevard has to offer to our residents, and come home today!