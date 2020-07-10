All apartments in Corinth
Corinth, TX
Oxford at the Boulevard
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:19 AM

Oxford at the Boulevard

2010 S Corinth St · (940) 236-0399
Location

2010 S Corinth St, Corinth, TX 76210

Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-3206 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 2-2207 · Avail. Oct 5

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7-7202 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 8-8101 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 4-4106 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oxford at the Boulevard.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
As a resident of Oxford at the Boulevard in any of our one, two, or three bedroom apartments, all with a private garage and a washer/dryer, you'll be surrounded by many of the amenities youђve always desired. Our community is sure to impress with its six exhilarating floor plans. Each apartment combines refined living with state-of-the-art design. High-end amenities are at your fingertips with our gourmet kitchens with island, stainless steel appliance package, granite countertops, and oversized soaking tubs. Our community amenities mimic those of a resort-style getaway: cook up a feast with friends in our outdoor kitchen with gas grills, squeeze in a workout in our 24-hour athletic center, or take a dip in our spectacular saltwater pool. Located in the future downtown district of Corinth, we feature close proximity to the city's best restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Discover all that Oxford at the Boulevard has to offer to our residents, and come home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per Applicant
Deposit: Surety Bond: starting at $131.25
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $87.5
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: Restricted breeds: Pitt Bull, Mastiff, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Chow, Doberman Pincher, Presa Canarios. No weight restrictions
Parking Details: Garage: included in all units.
Storage Details: Storage units rent for $10-$100

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oxford at the Boulevard have any available units?
Oxford at the Boulevard has 7 units available starting at $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Oxford at the Boulevard have?
Some of Oxford at the Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oxford at the Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
Oxford at the Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oxford at the Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, Oxford at the Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does Oxford at the Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, Oxford at the Boulevard offers parking.
Does Oxford at the Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oxford at the Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oxford at the Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, Oxford at the Boulevard has a pool.
Does Oxford at the Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, Oxford at the Boulevard has accessible units.
Does Oxford at the Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oxford at the Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does Oxford at the Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Oxford at the Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
