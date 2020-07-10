/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:46 PM
37 Apartments for rent in Corinth, TX with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 06:22pm
21 Units Available
Oxford at Lakeview
3300 South Garrison Road, Corinth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1353 sqft
Welcome to Oxford at Lake View, the premier luxury apartments in Corinth, Texas. Featuring incredible apartment homes and unparalleled communal amenities for all to enjoy, Oxford at Lake View offers unmatched luxury for each of its residents.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
29 Units Available
Millennium Place
6651 S I-35 E, Corinth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,205
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1255 sqft
Come home to Millennium Place and experience true urban residential living. Conveniently situated in the growing city of Corinth, TX in the Lake Cities area, Millennium Place will be the center of the brand new, mixed use Millennium development.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 06:40pm
$
17 Units Available
Preserve at Pecan Creek
6303 W Shady Shores Rd, Corinth, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Preserve At Pecan Creek. Beautiful property located close to I35 and convenient to shopping, restaurants and entertainment!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:06pm
6 Units Available
Oxford at the Boulevard
2010 S Corinth St, Corinth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oxford at the Boulevard in Corinth, Texas, are upscale apartments with all the latest amenities, like granite countertops, a saltwater pool and a great fitness center. Near shopping and entertainment.
Results within 5 miles of Corinth
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
206 Units Available
Square9
315 South Locust Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$854
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1427 sqft
Introducing Square 9 apartment homes now for rent in Denton, Texas. Square9 is Denton's premiere upscale living experience within walking distance of Denton Square.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
34 Units Available
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$958
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
931 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable one- and two-bedroom units located close to Denton Regional Medical Center, UNT and TWU. Apartments feature new interior renovations, spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and wood-style flooring.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
24 Units Available
Woodhill
1408 Teasley, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1019 sqft
A pet-friendly apartment complex with six different floor plans to accommodate all lifestyles and preferences. Floor plans boast amenities including large closets, fireplaces and balconies.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 06:26pm
6 Units Available
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1035 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mckinney Park in Denton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 06:12pm
17 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1070 Grandys Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature in-unit laundry, beautiful kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. 24-hour fitness center, tennis court, pool and hot tub! Peaceful location with convenient business center resources.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 10 at 06:16pm
29 Units Available
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
956 sqft
Indulge in the good life at Westwind Apartments in Denton, Texas where you'll experience the gold standard of community living.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 15 at 07:15pm
Contact for Availability
Zen
910 Eagle Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1350 sqft
Your home should be your sanctuary. The Zen is professionally designed to provide the exact space UNT students need to focus before class or unwind at the end of the day.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
2 Units Available
Norra
1801 North Summit Avenue, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,350
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Considering a change of address? Living in Lewisville in the Dallas-Fort Worth area sure has a nice ring to it. While we can’t wait to properly introduce you to Norra, we are not quite ready for our close up.
Results within 10 miles of Corinth
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
22 Units Available
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$978
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-35E. Floor plans feature private patios or balconies. Community offers a resort-style pool, outdoor spa, social lounge and 24-hour athletic center. Covered parking and private detached garages available by reservation.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
28 Units Available
Lakepointe
The View at Lakeside
901 Lakeside Cir, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1254 sqft
Close to Hebron DCTA station for easy travel to Dallas, Carrollton, and Denton. Property features yoga studio, spa, cabana, 24-hour gym, and hot tub. Units have walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
49 Units Available
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,219
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1617 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and walk-in closets. Community features a clubhouse, swimming pool and media room. E-payments for resident convenience. Near Grapevine Mills for shopping and dining. Close to Highway 121.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
87 Units Available
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd, The Colony, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,171
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,088
1372 sqft
Offering ONE MONTH FREE on select homes! We are open and are available for in-person tours!
Verified
1 of 91
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
26 Units Available
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,987
1386 sqft
Constructed to exceed your dreams, Cypress at Lewisville was built with intent. Our fine community blends experience and puts residents in the heart of convenience.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
19 Units Available
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,002
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1237 sqft
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine different floor plans. Peaceful community with two swimming pools, splash park, fitness center and media room. Close to I-35E, Highway 121 and the George Bush Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
20 Units Available
The View on Fox Creek
201 W Southwest Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
882 sqft
The View on Fox Creek is located in one of the Dallas area’s fastest-growing suburbs, Lewisville, Texas. This highly-desirable community is just northwest of Downtown Dallas along Lewisville Lake.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
29 Units Available
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
Studio
$1,053
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1252 sqft
Carefully appointed homes with plush carpeting, wood cabinetry, and granite counters. Online payment for resident convenience. Enjoy an onsite game room and gym. Close to Grapevine Lake and Grapevine Mills. Easy access to I-35E.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
12 Units Available
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1005 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
41 Units Available
The Landing at Little Elm
1031 FM 2931, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1312 sqft
Welcome home to The Landing at Little Elm Apartments! Our upscale community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious floorplans designed with generous storage space and a private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
37 Units Available
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
Studio
$1,055
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,237
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1319 sqft
Walking distance to Lake Grapevine trails, schools and a farmers market. Upgraded interior elements include plank flooring, granite countertops, wine fridges, dual vanities and private garages.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
25 Units Available
Bella Madera
650 Leora Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$916
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1045 sqft
Just far enough from Dallas to be tranquil but still accessible, residents of this property can get anywhere via the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Onsite gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub available. Units are recently renovated.
Similar Pages
Corinth 1 BedroomsCorinth 2 BedroomsCorinth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCorinth 3 BedroomsCorinth Accessible Apartments
Corinth Apartments with BalconyCorinth Apartments with GarageCorinth Apartments with GymCorinth Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCorinth Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX