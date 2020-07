Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly parking coffee bar conference room game room package receiving pool table

Come home to Millennium Place and experience true urban residential living. Conveniently situated in the growing city of Corinth, TX in the Lake Cities area, Millennium Place will be the center of the brand new, mixed use Millennium development. This community will featuring unparalleled walkability to upcoming casual dining options, cozy patio areas surrounding water features, retail shops, commercial space and new hotel accommodations. With easy access to Denton or Dallas on the newly reconstructed I-35E highway and proximity to Lake Lewisville, you will have the time to enjoy the life you really want.



Life is extraordinary - how you live it should be too. Find comfort in the conveniences that urban residential living has to offer at Millennium Place in Corinth, TX. Give us a call or stop by for a tour of our community today!