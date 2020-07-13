/
apartments with pool
82 Apartments for rent in Corinth, TX with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
27 Units Available
Millennium Place
6651 S I-35 E, Corinth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,205
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1255 sqft
Come home to Millennium Place and experience true urban residential living. Conveniently situated in the growing city of Corinth, TX in the Lake Cities area, Millennium Place will be the center of the brand new, mixed use Millennium development.
Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
21 Units Available
Oxford at Lakeview
3300 South Garrison Road, Corinth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1353 sqft
Welcome to Oxford at Lake View, the premier luxury apartments in Corinth, Texas. Featuring incredible apartment homes and unparalleled communal amenities for all to enjoy, Oxford at Lake View offers unmatched luxury for each of its residents.
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
16 Units Available
Preserve at Pecan Creek
6303 W Shady Shores Rd, Corinth, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Preserve At Pecan Creek. Beautiful property located close to I35 and convenient to shopping, restaurants and entertainment!
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
6 Units Available
Oxford at the Boulevard
2010 S Corinth St, Corinth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oxford at the Boulevard in Corinth, Texas, are upscale apartments with all the latest amenities, like granite countertops, a saltwater pool and a great fitness center. Near shopping and entertainment.
Results within 1 mile of Corinth
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
32 Units Available
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1298 sqft
Masterfully designed and crafted in a style reminiscent of the rolling landscape of the Texas Hill Country, Hickory Creek Ranch Apartments provides a tranquil ambiance with state-of-the-art amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
14 Units Available
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lodge at Pecan Creek is a brand new community offering: Beautiful Clubhouse with Complimentary Coffee BarCyber Cafe with 3 computer terminals Salt water resort style swimming pool with outdoor kitchen Complimentary Coffee Bar Reserved, covered
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Mansions at Hickory Creek
1021 Point Vista Rd, Hickory Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,258
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1273 sqft
Welcome home to Mansions at Hickory Creek Apartments! Our upscale community offers beautiful one and two bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas, gourmet kitchens, generous storage space, faux-wood flooring, attached garages, full-size
Results within 5 miles of Corinth
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
35 Units Available
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,023
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
931 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable one- and two-bedroom units located close to Denton Regional Medical Center, UNT and TWU. Apartments feature new interior renovations, spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and wood-style flooring.
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
10 Units Available
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
936 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and patio/balcony. Ample community amenities, including a dog park, fire pit, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Located near I-35E. Shop at Vista Ridge Mall during your free time.
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1035 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mckinney Park in Denton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
16 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1070 Grandys Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature in-unit laundry, beautiful kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. 24-hour fitness center, tennis court, pool and hot tub! Peaceful location with convenient business center resources.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
24 Units Available
Woodhill
1408 Teasley, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1019 sqft
A pet-friendly apartment complex with six different floor plans to accommodate all lifestyles and preferences. Floor plans boast amenities including large closets, fireplaces and balconies.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E, Denton, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$889
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
921 sqft
Sleek homes right near I-35. Close to the Golden Triangle Mall for convenient shopping. Residents have access to a volleyball court, pool and basketball court on-site.
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
29 Units Available
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
956 sqft
Indulge in the good life at Westwind Apartments in Denton, Texas where you'll experience the gold standard of community living.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
3 Units Available
Lakeland
322 Lake Park Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1070 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakeland in Lewisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
7 Units Available
Southridge
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1188 sqft
Comfortable units with a peaceful community. Recently updated. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a pool. Easy access to I-35. Close to nightlife spots such as Vitty's Sports Bar.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$878
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1139 sqft
The Veranda homes take apartment living to the next level. The Veranda brings modern luxury apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Denton, TX.
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
2 Units Available
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments with fireplaces and a W/D hookup. Just updated. Pet friendly. Onsite laundry available. Swim in the pool on hot summer days. Easy access to I-35E. Near expansive South Lakes Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1100 sqft
If you are looking for a great two or three bedroom apartment home in Denton, Texas that is bright, spacious and conveniently located close to everywhere that matters to you, then look no further than Waterford at Spencer Oaks! Come see what
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1332 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, garden tubs and large closets. Community includes a business center, playground and pool. Minutes from Lewisville Lake. Close to Highway Loop 288 for convenient transportation.
Last updated June 15 at 07:15pm
Contact for Availability
Zen
910 Eagle Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1350 sqft
Your home should be your sanctuary. The Zen is professionally designed to provide the exact space UNT students need to focus before class or unwind at the end of the day.
Last updated June 15 at 07:15pm
Contact for Availability
Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
805 sqft
The Crash Pads are steps from UNT campus and Denton nightlife so you’ll never know the struggle of the long walk home.
Last updated June 15 at 07:15pm
Contact for Availability
The Metro
627 Bernard Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
626 sqft
The Metro is the ideal choice for students seeking vibrant city apartments in Denton TX.
Last updated June 15 at 07:15pm
Contact for Availability
The Quarter
1003 Eagle, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1200 sqft
Good times are never more than a few steps away at 1/4 Apartments. Inspired by the nightlife of New Orleans, these UNT student apartments feature professionally designed interiors, stained concrete floors and eco-friendly building materials.
