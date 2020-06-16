5312 Sea Cove Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Ready to move in! 6 miles to TWU. 6.3 miles to UNT. 2.5 miles to NCTC. 1.2 miles to I-35E. Master BDRM + addtl BDRM and 2 full baths down + 2 office rooms with french doors. 1 private BDRM with full bath tucked away upstairs off the large game room. Large laundry room has built-in shelving for extra storage or pantry space. Island kitchen with lots of cabinet space, pantry, granite counter tops, double sink. Open floor plan to living area and dining area with room for seating at the breakfast bar. Ceramic tile flooring in common areas. Open concrete patio in back. No Smoking in house or garage. 2 approved small dogs allowed with $300 per pet non-ref pet fee.