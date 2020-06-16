All apartments in Corinth
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:57 AM

5312 Sea Cove Lane

5312 Sea Cove Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5312 Sea Cove Ln, Corinth, TX 76208

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ready to move in! 6 miles to TWU. 6.3 miles to UNT. 2.5 miles to NCTC. 1.2 miles to I-35E. Master BDRM + addtl BDRM and 2 full baths down + 2 office rooms with french doors. 1 private BDRM with full bath tucked away upstairs off the large game room. Large laundry room has built-in shelving for extra storage or pantry space. Island kitchen with lots of cabinet space, pantry, granite counter tops, double sink. Open floor plan to living area and dining area with room for seating at the breakfast bar. Ceramic tile flooring in common areas. Open concrete patio in back. No Smoking in house or garage. 2 approved small dogs allowed with $300 per pet non-ref pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5312 Sea Cove Lane have any available units?
5312 Sea Cove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 5312 Sea Cove Lane have?
Some of 5312 Sea Cove Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5312 Sea Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5312 Sea Cove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5312 Sea Cove Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5312 Sea Cove Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5312 Sea Cove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5312 Sea Cove Lane offers parking.
Does 5312 Sea Cove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5312 Sea Cove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5312 Sea Cove Lane have a pool?
No, 5312 Sea Cove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5312 Sea Cove Lane have accessible units?
No, 5312 Sea Cove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5312 Sea Cove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5312 Sea Cove Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5312 Sea Cove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5312 Sea Cove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

