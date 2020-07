Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This fantastic 1 story home in Corinth is a MUST SEE! This beauty features 3 bedrooms with the Master Suite separate from the other bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a large open layout. The open kitchen has recent stainless appliances. There is recent paint throughout the inside. Included in the lease is a brand new washer and dryer. The fenced backyard is large. Great location with close, easy access to I-35. Minutes away from schools.