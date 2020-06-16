3317 Peakview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A Must See!! 4 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 living area home on a huge, fenced, corner lot. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and granite counters with tile backsplash and is open concept with large living space. Pretty laminate flooring throughout. The oversized master bedroom is split from other generously sized bedrooms. The Master bath has garden tub and walk-in closet. Walk outside to your huge back yard with a big open patio. Tankless water heater, floored attic above garage, Refrigerator negotiable but not Washer & Dryer. This home is located near HWY 35 - close to schools, shopping and dining. A SHORT-TERM 6 mo. LEASE can be negotiated for an increased rent rate. PETS on case-by-case basis.