Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:25 AM

3317 Peakview Drive

3317 Peakview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3317 Peakview Drive, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A Must See!! 4 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 living area home on a huge, fenced, corner lot. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and granite counters with tile backsplash and is open concept with large living space. Pretty laminate flooring throughout. The oversized master bedroom is split from other generously sized bedrooms. The Master bath has garden tub and walk-in closet. Walk outside to your huge back yard with a big open patio. Tankless water heater, floored attic above garage, Refrigerator negotiable but not Washer & Dryer. This home is located near HWY 35 - close to schools, shopping and dining. A SHORT-TERM 6 mo. LEASE can be negotiated for an increased rent rate. PETS on case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3317 Peakview Drive have any available units?
3317 Peakview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 3317 Peakview Drive have?
Some of 3317 Peakview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3317 Peakview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3317 Peakview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3317 Peakview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3317 Peakview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3317 Peakview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3317 Peakview Drive offers parking.
Does 3317 Peakview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3317 Peakview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3317 Peakview Drive have a pool?
No, 3317 Peakview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3317 Peakview Drive have accessible units?
No, 3317 Peakview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3317 Peakview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3317 Peakview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3317 Peakview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3317 Peakview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

