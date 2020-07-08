3204 Masthead Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Beautiful New DR Horton home!! Three spacious bedrooms, two bath, and a formal dining or study. Modern colors, open floor plan, island in kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, nickel finish fixtures throughout, custom floor tile in all wet areas. Utility room off kitchen and gas log fireplace in huge living area. Split bedrooms, amazing can lighting and ceiling fans. Home is equipped with Home Is smart home system and sprinkler with full coverage!! Don't miss this one!!! Tenant and tenant agent to verify all information.