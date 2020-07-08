All apartments in Corinth
Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:43 AM

3204 Masthead Street

3204 Masthead Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3204 Masthead Dr, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful New DR Horton home!! Three spacious bedrooms, two bath, and a formal dining or study. Modern colors, open floor plan, island in kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, nickel finish fixtures throughout, custom floor tile in all wet areas. Utility room off kitchen and gas log fireplace in huge living area. Split bedrooms, amazing can lighting and ceiling fans. Home is equipped with Home Is smart home system and sprinkler with full coverage!! Don't miss this one!!! Tenant and tenant agent to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3204 Masthead Street have any available units?
3204 Masthead Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 3204 Masthead Street have?
Some of 3204 Masthead Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3204 Masthead Street currently offering any rent specials?
3204 Masthead Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3204 Masthead Street pet-friendly?
No, 3204 Masthead Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corinth.
Does 3204 Masthead Street offer parking?
Yes, 3204 Masthead Street offers parking.
Does 3204 Masthead Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3204 Masthead Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3204 Masthead Street have a pool?
No, 3204 Masthead Street does not have a pool.
Does 3204 Masthead Street have accessible units?
No, 3204 Masthead Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3204 Masthead Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3204 Masthead Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3204 Masthead Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3204 Masthead Street does not have units with air conditioning.

