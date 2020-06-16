3203 Meadowview Drive

Newly remodeled and is move-in Ready now. This gorgeous two story home has a split bedroom floor plan and open kitchenbreakfast and family room. Beautiful kitchen hardwood floor through out in 1st floor. The inside of the home highlights include granite counter tops SS appliances custom cabinets and travertine flooring. Comes with refrigerator if needed. Master suite very spacious features a garden tub separate shower dual vanities and huge walk in closet.Large secondary rooms .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
