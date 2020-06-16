All apartments in Corinth
Find more places like 3203 Meadowview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corinth, TX
/
3203 Meadowview Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3203 Meadowview Drive

3203 Meadowview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Corinth
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3203 Meadowview Drive, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled and is move-in Ready now. This gorgeous two story home has a split bedroom floor plan and open kitchenbreakfast and family room. Beautiful kitchen hardwood floor through out in 1st floor. The inside of the home highlights include granite counter tops SS appliances custom cabinets and travertine flooring. Comes with refrigerator if needed.
Master suite very spacious features a garden tub separate shower dual vanities and huge walk in closet.Large secondary rooms .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3203 Meadowview Drive have any available units?
3203 Meadowview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 3203 Meadowview Drive have?
Some of 3203 Meadowview Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3203 Meadowview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3203 Meadowview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3203 Meadowview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3203 Meadowview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corinth.
Does 3203 Meadowview Drive offer parking?
No, 3203 Meadowview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3203 Meadowview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3203 Meadowview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3203 Meadowview Drive have a pool?
No, 3203 Meadowview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3203 Meadowview Drive have accessible units?
No, 3203 Meadowview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3203 Meadowview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3203 Meadowview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3203 Meadowview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3203 Meadowview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at the Boulevard
2010 S Corinth St
Corinth, TX 76210
Millennium Place
6651 S I-35 E
Corinth, TX 76210
Oxford at Lakeview
3300 South Garrison Road
Corinth, TX 76201
Preserve at Pecan Creek
6303 W Shady Shores Rd
Corinth, TX 76208

Similar Pages

Corinth 1 BedroomsCorinth 2 Bedrooms
Corinth Apartments with GymCorinth Apartments with Pool
Corinth Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX
Richland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District