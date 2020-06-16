3203 Meadowview Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly remodeled and is move-in Ready now. This gorgeous two story home has a split bedroom floor plan and open kitchenbreakfast and family room. Beautiful kitchen hardwood floor through out in 1st floor. The inside of the home highlights include granite counter tops SS appliances custom cabinets and travertine flooring. Comes with refrigerator if needed.

Master suite very spacious features a garden tub separate shower dual vanities and huge walk in closet.Large secondary rooms .